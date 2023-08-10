The Big Picture Mike Flanagan's series adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher is set to debut on Netflix on October 12, bringing a twist to Edgar Allan Poe's beloved tale.

The cast for the show includes familiar faces from Flanagan's previous projects, such as Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas, as well as new additions like Mark Hamill.

The first-look images and poster give a glimpse into Flanagan's visually striking direction, with eerie and vibrant scenes that capture the essence of Poe's unsettling story.

Mike Flanagan is back and ready to put the chill into this spooky season with his series adaptation of The Fall of the House of Usher. Just days after the man behind the successful big-screen makeovers of Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game announced that work would still be moving forward on The Dark Tower, his latest foray into the literary horror legend’s portfolio, Netflix has revealed that Flanagan’s eight-episode take on the Edgar Allan Poe short story will haunt its way onto the platform on October 12. Dropping even more thrills along with the release announcement, the studio has shared a batch of first look photos and an official poster as well.

In The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan will put his trademark twist on the beloved tale first penned by Poe. Just as he did with previous projects including The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, the filmmaker will keep certain themes, character names, and plotlines while putting a modern-day spin on things. Leaning into an angle that gives us spooky Succession-like vibes, the Netflix series will tell the story of Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and Madeline Usher (Mary McDonnell), two siblings who have stepped on anyone in their way to reach the top of the pharmaceutical game through their family business, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals. When old skeletons come out of the closet and a string of unexplainable deaths begin to haunt the Usher family heirs, secrets from the past bubble to the surface.

The first-look images give us a very hearty peek at Flanagan’s visual direction for his latest project as well as a slew of familiar faces from his titles of yesteryear. With an eye for illuminating dark spaces to give them an eerie yet somehow inviting presence, there are plenty of examples of the Midnight Mass director’s vision throughout the stills. No stranger to using bright colors to make a scene really pop, one of the more haunting frames is of a terrifying moment captured in vibrant green.

Who is in The Fall of the House of Usher?

Along with Flanagan’s distinct cinematography, the images are packed with the starring cast. Longtime collaborators from other projects pop up including Carla Gugino (The Haunting of Hill House), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Kate Siegel (Oculus), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Sauriyan Sapkota (The Midnight Club), Matt Biedel (Midnight Mass), and Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep), alongside new to the Flanagan fold faces such as Paola Núñez (Bad Boys for Life). Also appearing will be the iconic Mark Hamill (the Star Wars franchise) as well as Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Katie Parker (The Haunting of Hill House), Michael Trucco (Midnight Mass) and Malcolm Goodwin (Reacher).

Leaning just as much into the mystery as the premise and first-look images, the poster also captures the essence of Poe’s unsettling story with a woman showing only half of her face under a mask.

Check out the images and poster throughout the article and be sure to tune in for The Fall of the House of Usher when it arrives on Netflix on October 12.