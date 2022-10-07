Over the last decade, Mike Flanagan has become a staple of the horror genre, and for good reason. From films like Hush and Ouija: Origin of Evil to breakout Netflix series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, Flanagan is a certified king of spooky season. Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy attended New York Comic-Con in celebration of the premiere of The Midnight Club, which arrives on Netflix today. In the midst of all the Midnight Club news, Collider's own Therese Lacson was able to speak with the duo about their next upcoming project for Netflix, the star-studded The Fall of the House of Usher.

With no updates since June, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the series. At NYCC, Flanagan told Lacson, "It's eight episodes and I don't know when it will be done." However, Macy was able to let us know that we could see the series as early as next spring saying, "Well, we'll deliver it in probably March." Flanagan then chimed in saying, "So it will be next year, but they haven't made a decision. It could either be spring or they could hold it back for spooky season."

The Fall of the House of Usher wrapped filming back in June and is set to be an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe — the story is said to be an amalgamation of the short story by Poe of the same name as well as his anthology collection Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque. The production spent approximately six months filming in Vancouver, Canada, after suffering a brief delay in having to recast Bruce Greenwood in the role originally occupied by Frank Langella.

While Flanagan and Macy could not say much more about the series, Flanagan did tell Collider that "that show is wild," ensuring that fans are in for yet another layered and mind-blowing horror series from the iconic storyteller. In addition to Greenwood, the series stars Battlestar Galactica alums Mary McDonnell and Carl Lumbly, Reacher's Willa Fitzgerald and Malcolm Goodwin, and Luke Skywalker himself, Star Wars' Mark Hamill. Flanagan regulars Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T'Nia Miller, Crystal Balint, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, Sauriyan Sapkota, Samantha Sloyan, Katie Parker, and Kate Siegel are also set to star.

Though The Fall of the House of Usher does not yet have an official release date, per Flanagan and Macy we should be able to expect the series to arrive sometime in the spring or fall of 2023. In the meantime, you can watch The Midnight Club right now on Netflix and check out the trailer down below.