Netflix has participated in its first-ever upfronts presentation, promoting its new slate of releases for the upcoming fall television season. During this event, the studio revealed that one of its most highly anticipated miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher, will be released in fall 2023.

Though an exact release date for the series, as with many upfronts, was not revealed, that information is likely to come as the summer continues. Based on the short story of the same name by acclaimed horror author Edgar Allen Poe, a logline for The Fall of the House of Usher states that the series will follow "an unnamed narrator approaches the house of Usher on a 'dull, dark, and soundless day.' This house, the estate of his boyhood friend, Roderick Usher, is gloomy and mysterious."

The eight-episode miniseries was helmed by Mike Flanagan, known for directing Doctor Sleep, the long-awaited followup to Stanley Kubrick's iconic horror film The Shining. Flanagan wrote the series and also directed four of the episodes, while Michael Fimognari directed the other four. Flanagan is also an executive producer on the series through his Intrepid Pictures banner, alongside Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis, Melinda Nishioka, and Fimognari.

RELATED: Mike Flanagan Says 'The Fall of the House of Usher' is the Closest He's Gotten to Giallo Horror

The Fall of the House of Usher Has an Impressive Cast

Like many Netflix properties, The Fall of the House of Usher boasts an impressive call sheet. The series will be toplined by Bruce Greenwood, who will portray the aforementioned Roderick Usher, replacing the originally cast Frank Langella. Alongside Greenwood is Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Annabeth Gish, and Rahul Kohli, who have all worked with Flanagan in the past. Other faces in the series include Mary McDonnell, who will portray Roderick's twin sister Madeline, and Mark Hamill, who will play the Usher's family attorney, Arthur Pym.

The fall release window for the series is slightly later than was previously hinted. In October 2022, Flanagan told Collider the show could potentially be released in spring 2023, though this is obviously no longer the case. However, in a seperate interview, Flanagan also said the series was "unlike anything I’ve ever done, but in the other direction,” so it's possible that the extended wait will be worth it.

A Collider interview with Siegel about Flanagan can be seen below: