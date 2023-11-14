The Big Picture The Fall of the House of Usher is a death-filled horror drama, but the cast and crew have been upbeat and fun on set, as shown in behind-the-scenes images.

Series creator Mike Flanagan, known for his horror prowess, has established himself as a legend in the genre.

Flanagan has successfully executed various horror projects in the past, including Oculus, Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass.

The Fall of the House of Usher might have been this year's most death-filled horror drama series, but the cast and crew behind the loose adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's 1840 short story have been all smiles, even despite the graphic make-up. Series creator Mike Flanagan has been sharing multiple behind-the-scenes images from his Netflix series — celebrating the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike — highlighting the fun that goes into making what could be considered one of the streaming platform's goriest series to date.

The limited horror series centers on the disgustingly wealthy Usher family and everything that leads to their downfall. It follows the family's patriarch, Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) — the CEO of the corrupt drug company, Fortunato Pharmaceuticals — as he deals with the deaths of his six adult children, all at the hands of a seemingly vengeful, mysterious stranger. Series creator Flanagan, though known for his impressive knack for telling terrifying stories, appeared to be the nicest guy on set. In one of the photos he uploaded on both his Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, Flanagan shares a raw gull’s egg drink with Sauriyan Sapkota (who played Perry Usher in the show) and Ruth Codd (Juno Usher), turning the camera around on another.

In another photo, Flanagan posed with co-director Michael Fimognari and Zach Gilford, the actor who played the young Roderick in the series' 1979 flashbacks. On the other hand, Flanagan also shared a photo of Carla Gugino (the mysterious woman Verna) and Samantha Sloyan (Roderick's eldest daughter, Tamerlane), posing alongside a cardboard photo of Matt Biedel (William Wilson, Tamerlane's husband). There are also photos of Kate Siegel (Camille L'Espanaye), Rahul Kohli (Leo Usher), and Mark Hamill (Arthur Gordon Pym). Lastly, Flanagan uploaded an image of the "doomed cast" in their make-up and prosthetics, including Kyliegh Curran (Lenore Usher), Henry Thomas (Frederick Usher), and T'Nia Miller (Victorine LaFourcade).

Mike Flanagan Has Once Again Proved His Horror Prowess in The Fall of the House of Usher

Plenty of horror legends have emerged over the past decades. And with big names before him — Guillermo del Toro, Wes Craven, Sam Raimi, David Cronenberg, John Carpenter, and more — Flanagan has quite established himself as a horror legend in his own right and his latest project, The Fall of the House of Usher, cohesively pulls off a rather complicated type of storytelling.

Of course, that wasn't such a big surprise, considering the number of features and shows that he seamlessly carried out, from the supernatural thriller Oculus and the terrifyingly suspenseful Hush to the fan-favorite The Haunting of Hill House and the blood-filled Midnight Mass. His other works include Before I Wake, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Midnight Club.

