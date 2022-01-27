Kate Siegel, long-time collaborator with filmmaker Mike Flanagan, has shared a new set photo to celebrate the beginning of production on Netflix’s highly anticipated horror series, The Fall of the House Usher. Inspired by multiple works of Edgar Allan Poe, the project will be the fifth Netflix series created under Flanagan and Trevor Macy's Intrepid Pictures banner.

The set photo Siegel shared shows her, masked up, pointing to a sign featuring the logo of the series and the name of co-star Rahul Kohli — what looks to be a laminated sign for a dressing room or trailer. Both Siegel and Kohli are frequent Flanagan collaborators, who recently worked together on the critically-acclaimed Midnight Mass that hit Netflix last year. Siegel captioned the photo saying that “every new journey begins with a single step”, confirming that The Fall of the House of Usher is finally in production, or at least close to it.

The Fall of the House of Usher was first announced last year, and while the title derives its name from a short story written by Poe, the upcoming series will draw inspiration from multiple works by the iconic Gothic author. Like the previous series developed by Intrepid Pictures for Netflix, The Fall of the House of Usher is also reportedly a self-contained story, instead of the first season of a bigger narrative.

This is not the first time that Flanagan has drawn inspiration from books when creating a series. The Haunting of Hill House was inspired by author Shirley Jackson's horror novel of the same name, and The Haunting of Bly Manor loosely adapted Henry James' The Turn of the Screw. Flanagan is also set to adapt Christopher Pike's books The Midnight Club for Netflix.

Besides Siegel and Kohli, Flanagan is also bringing back other frequent collaborators for The Fall of the House of Usher, including scene-stealer T’Nia Miller, and Midnight Mass cast members Robert Longstreet, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Crystal Balint, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Additionally, The Fall of the House of Usher will include newcomer Malcolm Goodwin and heavy-hitters like Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, Mary McDonnell, and Frank Langella. Langella is set to play Roderick Usher, described as "the towering patriarch of the Usher Dynasty."

The Fall of the House of Usher has not received a release date. Check out Siegel’s photo below.

