Fans are counting down the days to Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher. The gothic horror story is loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story and sees the downfall of a crime family as one by one its heirs start to die. The thrilling mystery has revealed its many facets with images and trailer, and yet nobody fully understands what to expect from it.

To tease fans further, Netflix has unveiled a new featurette as Mark Hamill prepares fans for the unexpected journey. “The less people know going in is better,” said the veteran actor in the clip. “It maximizes the impact. And it’s also a matter of not really being able to do it justice with words,” he elaborated while talking about the themes of the miniseries. The actor admitted to being an “unabashed fan” of Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

'The Fall of the House of Usher' Has an Illustrious Ensemble

Hamill plays Mr. Pym, the ruthless attorney of the House of Usher, who handles all their good and often bad deeds, “The cast, these large ensemble casts, just the fact that they would consider adding to the ensemble was – I was flattered. I was Honored,” he said of his inclusion. Of his character, he revealed, “I love doing quirky, unexpected things. Things that I haven’t done before.” The actor went on to express what intrigued him most about the project, “I wanted to see how are they going to pull this off?” He said adding, “It’s just bonkers.”

Image via Netflix

The series has an ensemble cast with power-packed talents like Bruce Greenwood as patriarch Roderick Usher, Mary McDonnell as his twin sister Madeline, Carla Gugino as antagonist Verna, Carl Lumbly as attorney C. Auguste Dupin, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, and Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher. Further rounding off the cast are Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Katie Parker as Annabel Lee, Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold and Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres October 12 on Netflix. You can check out the new clip below: