The Big Picture The upcoming miniseries, The Fall of the House of Usher based on Edgar Allan Poe's story, is set to captivate fans with its thrilling storytelling and contemporary twist.

The new sneak peek reveals the intense dynamics within the Usher family as they must protect their family business at all costs, with Mark Hamill's character drafting new NDAs to safeguard their secrets.

With an ensemble cast of talented actors, including Carla Gugino, Mary McDonell, and Bruce Greenwood, the series promises a chilling and suspenseful journey filled with mystery and suspicion. The Fall of the House of Usher premieres on Oct. 12th on Netflix.

The Fall of the House of Usher is imminent, and fans will be there to witness its glory and chaos in the coming weeks. Mike Flanagan’s miniseries, loosely based on Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story, has been steadily revealing its various characters and their sinister intentions recently, and now we finally get a look at the heirs of the Usher family business together in a recent sneak peek.

The new clip sees a tense dinner table conversation unfold as it is revealed that someone is leaking the family secrets, leading their family lawyer Mr. Pym (Mark Hamill) to draft new NDAs for everyone to sign. The clip sees Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) and his twin sister, Madeline’s (Mary McDonnell) iron-clad hold on the family, as the two have built their company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals together they are leaving no stones unturned to keep it safe. Reminding them of their privilege, Madeline tells her six nieces and nephews, "Fortunato is the reason you exist." Later adding, "the company is the family, and we expect each of you to defend it with your life." The clip sets up interesting Knives Out-esque tension and chemistry among the family members as we get to see their individual personalities.

The Fall of the House of Usher seems like a contemporized story with Poe’s thrilling storytelling intact at the core. The miniseries will follow the patriarch, Roderick, who built a massive fortune with her twin sister but in a twisted turn of events, after his heirs start to die one by one, he comes face to face with a ghost from his past as he tries to find the killer.

Who Stars in 'The Fall of the House of Usher?'

Image via Netflix

The series has an ensemble cast with power-packed talents like Carla Gugino as antagonist Verna, Carl Lumbly as attorney C. Auguste Dupin, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade, and Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher. Further rounding off the cast are Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye, Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Katie Parker as Annabel Lee, Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold and Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher. The series looks like another feather in Flanagan’s cap with its thrilling premise, horror elements, and whodunit appeal. Backed by amazing talents on and off-screen, the miniseries will take fans on a spooky ride that’s full of mysteries and suspicion.

The Fall of the House of Usher premieres Oct. 12 on Netflix. You can check out the new clip below: