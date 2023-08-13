The Big Picture Fans are eagerly awaiting Mike Flanagan's horror series The Fall of the House of Usher due to its stellar cast and the director's unique take on Edgar Allen Poe's classic tales.

A new teaser for the series has been released, showing protagonist Rodrick Usher being haunted by The Raven, potentially played by Carla Gugino.

The series takes a modern twist on Poe's original short story of the same name, working in some of the legendary horror author's other tales.

Fans can’t wait for Mike Flanagan’s next horror series The Fall of the House of Usher. The visionary director’s take on the classic tales of Edgar Allen Poe has had fans' interest ever since it was announced by Netflix. The stellar star cast, coupled with the haunting tale and elevated aesthetics created by the director is a combination that fans of the horror genre can’t miss.

To hype fans further, the streamer has released a new teaser for the upcoming feature. The brief clip sees Rodrick Usher’s (Bruce Greenwood) fears being manifested as he's haunted by one of the most iconic figures from Poe's works, The Raven. The teaser doesn't give away much, but it appears that the personification of The Raven may be played by frequent Flanagan collaborator, Carla Gugino.

What’s The Fall of the House of Usher About?

The series is loosely on Poe’s classic short story of the same name and will feature an amalgamation of Poe's other works, including The Raven. Poe's original story sees a narrator, who comes to visit his childhood friend, Roderick Usher, in his dilapidated home, witnessing a haunting by Roderick's twin sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell). Flanagan's new series will put a modern twist on the tale following the siblings' race to the top of the pharmaceutical game through their family business. However, things go sideways when a string of unexplainable deaths begins to haunt the family as their old skeletons come out of the closet.

Image via Netflix

The previously revealed images show the director’s unparallel vision and many returning artists from his previous works. The series also brings back Flana-verse regulars Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas, Michael Trucco, T'Nia Miller, and Rahul Kohli. Meanwhile, Mark Hamill will play Arthur Pym, the family attorney, and Carl Lumbly plays C. Auguste Dupin, Poe's archetypal investigator. Other cast members include Willa Fitzgerald, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Kyleigh Curran, Paola Nuñez, Aya Furukawa, Matt Biedel, Daniel Jun, Ruth Codd, Robert Longstreet, and Igby Rigney.

The Fall of the House of Usher will debut on October 12, you can check out the new tease down below: