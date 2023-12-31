The Big Picture Verna is an otherworldly figure in The Fall of the House of Usher miniseries, granting the family's leaders their dream lives at the cost of their early deaths.

The Usher offspring bring about their own deaths, with Verna subtly pushing them into psychosis, but she breaks her own rules for Frederick and Lenore Usher.

Verna doesn't have human emotion or morals, but she is fascinated by humanity and believes in their potential to change, particularly seen in Lenore.

To the titular dynasty in Mike Flanagan and Netflix’s miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher, Carla Gugino’s character Verna was both an angel and the devil all rolled into one. While she granted the family’s leaders, Madeline (Mary McDonnell) and Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) their dream lives as the top dogs in the pharmaceutical game, it came with a hefty price. The pair made a deal with the otherworldly entity one New Year’s Eve that would see them achieve well beyond their wildest imaginations but that they, and their offspring, would ultimately meet an early grave at the hands of Verna. While Madeline took this deal to heart, never having any kids of her own, Roderick brought six children into the world.

For the most part, the Usher offspring bring about their deaths on their own, often with a tiny nudge from Verna to slip into a state of psychosis that drives them mad right before the end. But, there were two characters that Gugino says Verna broke her own rules for — Henry Thomas’s Frederick Usher and his daughter, Kyliegh Curran’s Lenore Usher. In an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff for an installment of Ladies Night, the Usher star breaks down how Verna couldn’t help but bring her emotions into her two final jobs.

“The Sweet Lenore Hath ‘Gone Before’”

As Usher is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name, many of the characters are nods to the poet and author’s sprawling works. So, when audiences met Roderick Usher’s only grandchild and learned her name was Lenore, it was clear that, despite her kindness and selflessness, she too would meet a grim end. Of the heart-wrenching death scene of the only Usher with a conscience, Gugino said,

“I think in a way Verna is executing her job, right? There’s, there’s no negotiating on her part. It’s like this deal was made, she is going to be a part of this deal. But I think that that for me, because I wept when I read that scene in the script, and it felt like for Verna, the key was the gift I can give you is for you to know that your decency, your big heart, your authenticity will have ramifications you will never know. So you’ve witnessed this family in the same way that the deal that they made with Verna is something that has horrible ramifications for a very long time. You are the opposite. And it just felt really important that I try my hardest to not have any emotion come out in that scene, and it just proved impossible. So thankfully, I was able not to sob."

The Way the Pendulum Swings

The exact opposite can be said for Verna’s final moments with Thomas’s Frederick Usher, who viewers watch dive into madness after his wife, Morelle (Crystal Balint) gets caught up in the events of Prospero Usher’s (Sauriyan Sapkota) downfall. After sustaining major burn injuries, Morelle is bedridden with her husband and daughter looking after her. As Frederick learns more about Morelle’s final days, he spirals into a cocaine-induced madness that sees him torturing his paralyzed wife — something that absolutely does not fly with Verna who swaps his powder for the poisonous nightshade. In Frederick’s final moments, Verna reveals her meddling with Gugino saying,

“The flip side with Henry [Thomas]’s character in “The Pit and the Pendulum” when she talks about the pliers, I think those are the two times where she couldn’t be impartial. And that’s so fun. It’s so fun to make rules. I felt like Verna didn’t have human emotion, and she doesn’t have our kind of morals, she doesn’t work with the same moral compass as we do. So, she doesn’t think of good and bad, and any of that stuff. Crime and punishment, it’s a much different kind of deal she’s working with. But I love that. I made those rules, and then there were a couple of scenes where I couldn’t not break them, and those seem to be the ones that it became clear that we need to see a little bit to the other side of her, and people have really responded to those in particular."

Verna’s Belief In Humanity

Despite being an entity not of this world, Gugino said that Verna was fascinated by humans and how their motives could change, saying,

“That was why also, with Mike [Flanagan], it was super important to me, and he really supported it, that Verna remain incredibly curious about people, and really giving them a chance to do something different before she takes them. And, you know, 95% of the time they won’t do differently than they’ve done, but 5% of the time they will. And so it felt like that belief in humanity was really important and Lenore embodied all of that.”

So, as New Year’s Eve approaches, be careful about what you say in bars because Verna could be looking to strike up a new deal. Every episode of The Fall of the House of Usher is now streaming. You can watch Nemiroff’s full interview with Gugino below:

