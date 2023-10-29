The Big Picture Willa Fitzgerald gives a standout performance as the stoic and calculating Madeline Usher, establishing herself as the true puppet master behind the Usher dynasty.

Fitzgerald's portrayal of Madeline Usher in the 1970s is informed by societal misogyny, making her character a complex and intriguing portrayal of a strong-willed woman.

Fitzgerald's performance as young Madeline showcases her ability to communicate emotions through her eyes, creating a compelling and inscrutable character. She deserves to be a new addition to Flanagan's roster of actors.

Writer-director Mike Flanagan's latest series The Fall of the House of Usher is a who's who of the Flanaverse, with the majority of the cast having appeared in one or multiple of his projects like Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and many more. There are, however, some new additions in Mark Hamill, Mary McDonnell, and Willa Fitzgerald, who gave a standout performance as young Madeline Usher. The Fall of the House of Usher has an extensive ensemble cast, but with the six Usher children picked off one by one in each episode, the series hinges on Roderick and Madeline in both their past and present-day storylines. In her first role in the Flanaverse, Fitzgerald plays the stoic, calculating Madeline to perfection, establishing her as the true puppet master behind the Usher dynasty.

The Fall of the House of Usher Release Date October 12, 2023 Cast Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Mary McDonnell, Kate Siegel Main Genre Horror Rating TV-MA Seasons 1 Studio Netflix Creator Mike Flanagan

Madeline Usher Is Another Strong-Willed Female Character From Mike Flanagan

Madeline and her brother Roderick (Zach Gilford) are the illegitimate children of the former CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals and spend their adulthood weaseling their way back into the company, believing it to be their birthright as his only descendants. Roderick climbs the ranks in Fortunato as a part of Madeline's plan for the two of them to seize control from CEO Rufus Griswold (Michael Trucco), though they hit a roadblock when Auguste Dupin (Malcolm Goodwin) approaches them about exposing Fortunato's lies and forged documents. But one fateful night on New Year's Eve 1980, Madeline and Roderick kill Griswold and make a deal with Verna (Carla Gugino), setting in motion their hostile takeover of the company.

Fitzgerald's iteration of Madeline Usher lives within the confines of American society in the 1970s, so despite being a well-educated, headstrong woman, her character still struggles to be taken seriously and is held back by the pervasive misogyny of the time period. This informs Fitzgerald's performance as the no-nonsense Madeline, especially contrasted with that of Roderick's wholesome housewife Annabel Lee (Katie Parker). Flanagan has consistently written complex female characters in his work in both lead and supporting roles, and Fitzgerald's performance as young Madeline further elevates one of the most intriguing characters in The Fall of the House of Usher.

Willa Fitzgerald Is No Stranger to the Horror Genre

Image Via Netflix

Fitzgerald already had experience in the horror genre prior to her role in The Fall of the House of Usher, starring as Emma Duval in the first two seasons of MTV's Scream, an anthology slasher based on Wes Craven's film series of the same name. But Fitzgerald's Madeline Usher is far from a final girl and more of a master manipulator. She's ambitious, standoffish, and doesn't mince her words when it comes to her general disdain for men. In a series largely comprised of morally bankrupt characters, Madeline's character sets the tone for the personalities of the Usher heirs, particularly those of her three similarly confident, career-driven nieces. She has no interest in being a wife or a mother, and with a number of queer characters in The Fall of the House of Usher, Madeline's New Year's kiss with Verna also hints at the possibility of her not being interested in men at all.

In Fitzgerald's performance as young Madeline, her face is typically inscrutable, and she carries herself with an air of superiority that suggests she's always one step ahead of those around her. Madeline's resting poker face forces Fitzgerald to communicate her character's emotions primarily through her eyes, whether she's showing disgust at Roderick and Annabel Lee's romantic affection, or her interest and attraction to Verna. Her eyes betray Madeline's doubts, suspicions, and desires, guarded by a veneer of aloofness that makes her the most compelling character in the 1970s timeline.

Madeline's character also serves as a foil to that of Roderick's wife Annabel Lee, a housewife who she sees as naive and lacking a greater purpose in life other than marriage and motherhood. They don't get along particularly well, with Annabel Lee stating outright how much she dislikes her sister-in-law. Madeline, who is staunchly opposed to the idea of bowing to the whims of men, looks down on Annabel Lee's limited perspective on the world and sees her sense of morality and influence over Roderick as an obstacle in their rise to the top. Fitzgerald's performance as the stone-faced Madeline is contrasted by the softness of Parker's as Annabel Lee, and their interactions call attention to the ways in which Roderick becomes torn between his wife and his sister. Aside from her kitchen table conversations with Roderick and Annabel Lee, Fitzgerald is at her best during Madeline's tense confrontation with Rufus Griswold and her titillating conversation with Verna on New Year's Eve.

Willa Fitzgerald Should Return to the Mike Flanagan Universe

Image via Netflix

In a series dominated by regulars of the Flanaverse, Fitzgerald's standout performance in The Fall of the House of Usher shows that Flanagan was wise to bring some new actors into the mix, especially for such a significant role. Gilford's more subdued performance as Roderick allows Fitzgerald to shine, proving that she deserves to be a new member of Flanagan's ever-growing rotation of actors. The familiar faces of the Flanaverse never disappoint, but Flanagan's decision to bring in different actors like Fitzgerald definitely paid off.

In addition to The Fall of the House of Usher, Fitzgerald starred in three films in 2023, Desperation Road, Strange Darling, and Ethan Hawke's Flannery O'Connor biopic Wildcat. Unfortunately, Fitzgerald is nowhere to be found in the cast of Flanagan's forthcoming film The Life of Chuck, but hopefully, her strong performance in The Fall of the House of Usher will allow for her return in one of his future projects... perhaps Prime Video's The Dark Tower?

The Fall of the House of Usher is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix