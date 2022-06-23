Star Rahul Kohli revealed he’s almost done filming Mike Flanagan’s The Fall of the House Usher, teasing that the highly-anticipated series is coming close to wrapping production. Inspired by the multiple works of Edgar Allan Poe, The Fall of the House Usher is the fifth Netflix series created by Flanagan and Trevor Macy for their Intrepid Pictures banner.

On his personal Twitter account, Kohli published a picture of his chair on a set covered with goldfish crackers. As Kohli explains, the crackers are an “early wrap gift from Kate Siegel,” who’s also part of The Fall of the House Usher. The two stars previously worked together in Flanagan’s Midnight Mass, one of Netflix’s biggest successes in 2021. The wrapping gift could mean Kohli is finishing his scenes for The Fall of the House Usher, but it could also indicate the series is getting close to entering post-production. And you know what comes after post-production? That’s right, release!

While The Fall of the House Usher's name derives from a short story by Poe, the series will mix multiple works from the beloved gothic writer. That’s not the first time Flanagan takes some liberties with the literary material he uses in his shows, as The Haunting of Bly Manor loosely adapted Henry James' The Turn of the Screw and The Haunting of Hill House uses Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name to create a completely original story. What every series Flanagan developed for Netflix has in common, though, is the attention the director gives to human relationships, which raises the stakes for the audience once supernatural horrors begin to torment the living.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'The Midnight Club': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Before The Fall of the House of Usher, Flanagan and Macy are taking another miniseries to Netflix this October 7, The Midnight Club. The series adapts the book of the same name by Christopher Pike and follows a group of terminally-ill teenagers who forms a morbid club that shares horror stories at midnight while they wait for their inescapable fate.

Besides Siegel and Kohli, Flanagan is also bringing back other frequent collaborators for The Fall of the House of Usher, including scene-stealer T’Nia Miller, and Midnight Mass cast members Robert Longstreet, Henry Thomas, Samantha Sloyan, Crystal Balint, Michael Trucco, Zach Gilford, and Sauriyan Sapkota. Additionally, The Fall of the House of Usher will include newcomer Malcolm Goodwin and heavy-hitters like Mark Hamill, Carla Gugino, Carl Lumbly, and Mary McDonnell. Frank Langella was set to star as Roderick Usher but has been replaced by Bruce Greenwood after misconduct allegations.

There’s still no release date for The Fall of the House Usher. Check out Kohli’s original tweet below.