Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.

Fall comes from the producers of 47 Meters Down and is directed by Scott Mann, who also writes the screenplay for the movie, along with Jonathan Frank, as well as serves as a producer. Mann is best known for his previous projects like Heist in 2015, and Final Score in 2018. Fall marks the British filmmaker’s fifth movie.

The plot of this survival thriller follows best friends Becky and Hunter who want to face their fears and challenge themselves to climb a 2000-feet high radio tower. But once up, they can’t find a way down and must figure out a way to survive with limited supplies, looming danger, and their fear of heights.

The plot and the premise of Fall are very reminiscent of the 2010 thriller Frozen, in which a group of skiers gets stranded on a ski lift. Fall seems simple but quite impactful, as are most movies in this genre, where protagonists are pitted against either natural elements or fate, making it a tense watch. But a fair warning – this movie is not for those who have fear of heights or of empty spaces.

If you are a fan of survival stories or even adventure thrillers, then Fall is a must-watch. Even if you aren’t, there’s no harm in indulging in a little virtual thrill. So, before the movie hits the theaters, here’s all everything we know so far about Fall including the release date, plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

Fall is distributed by Lionsgate Movies and will arrive at the theaters on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Watch the Fall Trailer

The official trailer of Fall, released by Lionsgate sees our protagonists, Becky and Hunter atop a very high radio tower. The clip also gives a little background on Becky, who is still grieving from the tragic loss of her boyfriend during a mountain climbing incident.

The trailer incredibly depicts the severity of the premise by revealing the setting; a massive tower in the middle of a desert, practically away from civilization. This helps the audience to gauge how deadly the situation is for the protagonists. Many might think of this as a disaster thriller like The Day After Tomorrow or The Perfect Storm, but it’s actually not. Fall, from whatever we have gathered so far, seems more about the zeal for survival than to brave natural elements. Also, there aren’t any natural elements per se in this movie that the girls have to live. It’s more about fate.

Content-wise, there’s everything in Fall that a survival thriller movie should have – relentless determination, panic, struggle to survive, limited resources, and adrift from civilization.

The trailer suggests that Fall will induce similar reactions from fans as they did with Danny Boyle’s 2010 movie 127 Hours starring James Franco, or 2013’s Academy Award-winning Gravity, starring George Clooney and Sandra Bullock. Although Fall doesn’t seem to be riding on a big star cast like the projects mentioned above, the setting seems to be quite promising and is going to be an adrenaline-fueled thriller.

Who Is in Fall’s Cast?

Image via Lionsgate

The cast of Fall is quite interesting, so to say. It stars Shazam! star Grace Caroline Currey and 2018 Halloween star Virginia Gardner as Becky and Hunter, the two protagonists. This movie marks the second release for Grace Currey in 2022, who will soon be seen in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Fall is also the second project this year for Gardner, who was previously in the Starz limited Gaslit opposite Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

The rest of the cast also includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who was also a part of Scott Mann’s 2015 film, Heist, along with Mason Gooding, Julia Pace Mitchell, and Jasper Cole in various supporting roles.

When Is Fall Set?

Image via Lionsgate

Though the plot doesn’t mention any specific timeline of the story, we’ll go ahead and assume that the story of Fall is set in the present day. The events that lead to Becky and Hunter wanting to climb the tower happen a year earlier, which would be 2021, and the actual events of the movie would be set in 2022.

What Is Fall’s Story?

Image via Lionsgate

Here’s Lionsgate’s official synopsis for Fall –

"For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter’s expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights."

From the trailer and clips, we learn that Becky lost her boyfriend, Dan in a mountaineering accident, a year ago. Since then, she has been afraid of heights and never climbed a mountain. So, her friend, Hunter proposes an adventure that could help Becky face her fears and move on with her life. They decide to climb a 2000-feet radio tower, in an abandoned location. But as is usually the case with these plans, things don’t go as expected. While climbing one of the tower structures comes loose, and they get stranded on top. To make things worse, they have limited resources, and no cell phone network, so no connectivity to the outside world, or any help they can seek in the area since they are in a remote place. And now, they must figure out the best way possible to descend or to survive.

Fall, like most survival stories, is about pushing limits, facing your demons, and surviving it all.