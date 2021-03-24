Epix has released the official trailer for the upcoming murder mystery docuseries Fall River, which hails from production company Blumhouse and director James Buddy Day. The four-part true-crime tale premieres May 16 on Epix, and looks to be the latest in a long time of murderous true-life tales to capture the imagination.

The doc follows a series of murders that happened in 1979 in the titular Massachusetts town where three young women were brutally killed and the police alleged a satanic cult had perpetrated the crimes in the name of human sacrifice. (Fall River is also the home of the infamous Lizzie Borden, adding another dark shade to this story's context.) Cult leader Carl Drew was arrested and sent to prison for life without parole, but 20 years later lead investigator Paul Carey reopened the case after his retirement after finding himself plagued by inconsistencies in the story. Exclusive interviews with Carey, conversations with Drew, plus a combination of new witnesses and fresh evidence will see Fall River tell the true story behind the murders that were thought to have been solved a long time ago.

Director Day is no stranger to the true crime genre, having been involved in The Shocking Truth, Sex, Lies & Murder, Slender Man Stabbing: The Untold Story and The Disappearance of Susan Cox Powell. He’s also known for being the last journalist to have interviewed Charlie Manson before his death.

The prospect of Blumhouse teaming up with a proven and experienced documentarian like Day — not to mention the current fascination with the true-crime murder mystery subgenre that’s been constantly fueled over the last few years by a constant stream of projects on both network TV and streaming — almost guarantees that Fall River is going to be appointment viewing when it premieres.

Fall River premieres on Epix on May 16. Here's the official trailer for the new docuseries:

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Fall River:

In 1979 - almost 90 years after infamous, accused murderer Lizzie Borden’s notorious acquittal – Fall River, Massachusetts would become home to another terrifying series of crimes. When three young women were killed in a streak of brutal murders, police alleged a satanic cult was practicing human sacrifice. The cult leader, a man named Carl Drew, was captured and sent to prison for life without parole.Twenty years after the trial, the lead investigator Paul Carey became so haunted by inconsistencies in the stories that he re-investigated his own case after he retired. Evidence surfaced that brought the entire story into question. Now through exclusive interviews, including intimate conversations with Drew, new witnesses and illuminating evidence, this documentary series will tell the true story of a town caught in the grips of the paranoia and fear around the 1980s Satanic Panic, and will shed light on murders that were thought to have been solved.

