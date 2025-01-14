Survival movies, whether they’re comically far-fetched or based on a true story, are entertaining and effective by capitalizing on real human fears. Fear of heights, the ocean, confined spaces, or simply the idea of being stranded in nature with no recourse can be more stressful than a horror movie about a haunted house or a masked killer. The survival thriller Fall, which recently landed on Hulu, is no different, following two climbers who find themselves trapped at the top of a 2,000 ft. tower. Directed by Scott Mann, Fall was a box office success upon its release in 2022 and found new success when it hit Netflix in 2023, leading to the development of multiple future sequels. It's no Free Solo, but with some striking cinematography, Fall does a great job of raising your blood pressure if you’re even a tiny bit afraid of heights.

What Is 'Fall' About?

Fall begins with tragedy when rock climber Becky (Grace Caroline Currey), her best friend Hunter (Virginia Gardner), and her husband Dan (Mason Gooding) go on a climbing expedition and Dan falls to his death. Nearly a year later, Becky is depressed and even contemplates suicide before Hunter shows up and persuades her to go on another climbing trip with her. In the time since Dan’s death, Hunter has become a popular daredevil influencer determined to reach the top to make some new, death-defying content, and wants Becky to come along to confront her grief and scatter Dan’s ashes at the top. This time, instead of a mountain, Becky and Hunter will be climbing a 2,000 ft. tower, based on the real KXTV/KOVR Tower in California. And if that doesn’t sound terrifying enough, the tower is clearly rusted and rickety, with screws coming loose and ladder rungs snapping off. Once they reach the very top, Becky and Hunter soon find themselves trapped with no way to climb down or call for help.

'Fall' Knows How to Exploit Your Fear of Heights

Like all survival thrillers, Fall capitalizes on one of the most common human fears: heights. It employs frequent – and terrifying – wide shots and sweeping drone footage to establish just how high up Becky and Hunter are and the absurd amount of danger the two women face. Becky and Hunter are quite different in their approaches to the climb, with Becky’s apprehension and fear contrasting Hunter’s enthusiasm and fearlessness, but both of their attitudes are used to add anxiety to the viewing experience. Fall puts us primarily in Becky’s shoes, and every time she glances down at the ground below or slips on one of the ladder's rungs is enough to make your breath catch in your throat. Hunter, on the other hand, is far too comfortable climbing such an old and clearly unstable structure, and her determination to snag a jaw-dropping photo for her followers by hanging off the tower with one arm will make you want to cover your eyes.