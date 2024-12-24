Denzel Washington fans are going to have twice the hangover come New Year's Day 2025, when they realize that the actor's psychological thriller Fallen is no longer available to stream on Prime Video. The 1998 supernatural crime film, featuring Washington at his intense best, will no longer be available on the streaming platform starting January 1. The movie sees Washington star as Detective John Hobbes, a Philadelphia cop who witnesses the execution of a serial killer and believes his work is done. However, when new murders occur with eerily similar patterns, Hobbes discovers a terrifying secret – one that goes beyond the natural and into the paranormal.

The remainder of the cast of Fallen includes John Goodman as Detective Jonesy, Donald Sutherland as Lt. Stanton, Embeth Davidtz as Gretta Milano, James Gandolfini as Lou, Elias Koteas as Edgar Reese, Robert Joy as Charles, Frank Medrano as George, Aida Turturro as Tiffany, Gabriel Casseus as Art, Michael J. Pagan as Sam Hobbes, Ray Xifo as the Professor, Ronn Munro as the Mini Mart Owner, Tony Michael Donnelly as the Paramedic, and Nicole Prescott as the Teenager.

What Else Has Denzel Washington Made Lately?

Washington recently appeared in Gladiator II by Ridley Scott, and last year he completed his trilogy as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3. During the press roll-out for Gladiator II, Washington revealed that he planned to wrap up his career soon, but had a handful of huge performances left in him, which he listed off:

“I wanna do things that I haven’t done. I played Othello at 22, I’m about to play Othello at 70, and after that I’m playing Hannibal. I’ve been talking to Steve McQueen about a film, after that Ryan Coogler is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. I'm going to follow up Othello on Broadway with King Lear, and then after that, I'm going to retire."

Washington also stated that he plans to make two more Equalizer films following the success of the trilogy, which have all been critical hits and box office successes, so we'll be getting plenty more of the coolest man in cinema on our big screens for quite a few years yet to come.

Fallen will leave Prime Video on December 31, so be quick and check it out while you still have the chance. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Denzel Washington.

