The Big Picture "Fallen Leaves" is a 2023 Finnish romantic comedy film with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Aki Kaurismäki, the film explores the unlikely romance between two down-on-their-luck individuals, Ansa and Holappa.

The film's dark themes are balanced with humor, and its minimalist visual style, music, and protagonists' resilience contribute to its unique and uplifting love story.

"Opposites attract" is a line often thrown in the face of romance. But what if true romance is actually between birds of a feather, despite their circumstances? In Fallen Leaves, a 2023 Finnish rom-com with a 98% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it's the quirky love between two kindred spirits — both down on their luck and a little worse for wear — that carries the day. Like broken pieces fitting together, the protagonists in this flick directed by the Finnish master of melancholy Aki Kaurismäki (who canceled his retirement to make the movie), find solace in their shared struggles. Fallen Leaves isn't a shiny rom-com about grand gestures, but one that is laden with dark themes like alcoholism, joblessness, and devastation, yet its unlikely romance is surprisingly uplifting. To achieve this feel-good effect, Fallen Leaves uses humor to offer reprieve, with clever writing that maximizes its minimal dialogue and absurd situations created by its bizarre characters. The only ordinary thing about its romance is its outlandish characters embodying ordinary people.

What Is 'Fallen Leaves' About?

Ansa (Alma Pöysti) and Holappa (Jussi Vatanen) are two extremely lonely people in modern-day Finland's capital, Helsinki. However, the overall look and feel of the film, including the absence of technological assets like mobile phones and its stark setting, could as well place it in the post-war '50s or thereabouts. Ansa stays alone in a small apartment she inherited from her godmother, which makes Holappa tease her for being a "heiress," perhaps the luckiest thing that has happened in her life. She works at a supermarket on a bad contract, packaging and arranging products for sale. She is on the radar of the supermarket's security as she has been seen distributing food leftovers believed to have been acquired from the supermarket to poor and homeless people. As she closes work for home, she is stopped by her boss, who inspects her bag and fires her after he finds an out-of-date sandwich she's carrying home for dinner. Her already difficult world gets worse as she now has to look for another job.

Ansa's soulmate (she doesn't know yet) is Holappa, who is equally underpaid working in abrasive blasting. Though an expert in his job, he resents it and believes that it might kill him one day. He drinks on the job, and any other time he finds because he is depressed. Ansa and Holappa's chance encounter comes at a local karaoke event where, even though they don't speak to each other, they hit it off immediately. They bump into each other again, and this time, Ansa's troubles have just doubled as her new boss has been arrested for drug trafficking, leaving her jobless again. Holappa buys her coffee, and they later see The Dead Don't Die, which they both enjoy. After a successful date, Ansa hands Holappa her telephone number on a piece of paper, but Holappa inadvertently loses it while picking out a packet of cigarettes from his pockets. Without knowing each other's name and with no other way of tracing each other, the two languish in their longing. But fate listens to their plight, and they reconnect. Fallen Leaves explores beyond their awkward-somewhat-sweet romance, juxtaposing its dark themes with deadpan humor that makes it a palatable tragicomedy.

'Fallen Leaves' Offers a Different Kind of Love Story

More often than not, rom-coms present a series of whimsical, serendipitous events that lead to a happily-ever-after, but not Fallen Leaves. Ansa's and Holappa's romance is a journey through adversity and emotional resilience. Theirs is a love built on shared tragic circumstances and a comfortable ease in one another's presence in spite of that. This bond is further enhanced by their honesty and openness about it. While this breeds differences along the way, it eventually sustains their relationship. From the outset, Ansa is candid about her dilapidated financial status, and Holappa, too, doesn't pretend about his. He offers to buy her coffee and take her to the cinema on their first date, and both understand the sacrifice he's made for it to happen. Living with his friend Huotari (Janne Hyytiäinen) in a shared dingy single room, he's mesmerized by Ansa's small apartment, although he doesn't hold back his distaste for her narrow bed. Their bond is forged through mutual empathy and understanding of each other's hardships.

Fallen Leaves also doesn't rely on external conflicts or misunderstandings to drive the plot; rather, the obstacles in Ansa and Holappa's relationship are deeply internal. Both are unfamiliar with their new situation. Holappa regards himself as a tough guy, telling Huotari that guys like himself do not go to karaoke events. He doesn't consider himself vulnerable to falling in love, yet he does when he meets his match in Ansa. He is at first hesitant to embrace this new side of him, even walking out on Ansa, but he eventually does. His alcoholism is taking a toll on him as he struggles to keep jobs. Ansa, on the other hand, is haunted by a dark past that engulfed her loved ones and fears it could catch up with her new love interest, Holappa. They have to get over these internal conflicts in order to give themselves wholly to each other. Fallen Leaves stands out from typical rom-coms that often encompass external misunderstandings, such as cheating and family influences, to advance their plot.

'Fallen Leaves' Blends a Unique Artistic Vision with Humor to Create a Masterpiece Tragicomedy

The screenplay, also written by Kaurismäki, masterfully blends humor and heart. The dialogue is minimal, sharp, and witty, focusing on revealing insights into the characters' lives. For example, when Ansa visits Holappa in the hospital, she claims to be his sister to gain access. When asked for his name, she improvises, "I am his sister in faith." Beside him in the ward, she creates a fictitious soccer story telling him that their Finnish soccer team has qualified for the World Cup finals and that all bets from betting agencies favor Finland against giants Brazil. But Kaurismäki doesn't always use dialogue to create humor. Some of it is created from the characters' quirks and the situations they find themselves in, particularly their faux pas, such as Holappa gulping all his wine at the dinner table in one go and eventually sneaking to reach out for his hip flask of liquor. Thus, Fallen Leaves offers humor that is both situational and character-driven.

Aki Kaurismäki's signature directing enhances the film's storytelling. He uses muted colors and stark lighting to accentuate the film's quietness while reflecting on the characters' emotional states. The film's minimalist visual style also aligns with its dark themes, as if parodying the characters' minimalist lives. Complementing this unique visual style, Fallen Leaves utilizes music to give its themes a voice, with lyrics from some of the tracks being put to use to tell the story. As Holappa sips on his bottle alone in a bar, the music lyrics bellow, "I was born in sorrows, dressed in disillusion," to show the depth of his depression.

The Protagonists in 'Fallen Leaves' Brighten Its Dark Themes

Alma Pöysti's Ansa and Jussi Vatanen's Holappa bring a unique brightness to Fallen Leaves' otherwise dark themes. Their romance is that of resilience and understated hope against personal struggles. In their seemingly bleak circumstances, their unlikely romance offers a glimmer of optimism. Despite her desperate condition, Ansa adopts a vulnerable stray dog. Her kindness, warmth, and determination, alongside Holappa's transformation from a "lone wolf" into a man ready to partner, offers not only potential for personal redemption but contrasts sharply with their desolate lives. Their human connection balances out the film's more somber elements.

Their chemistry, together with their shared experiences, elevates the film's emotional depth. Even when they are not together, they both detest the sounds of war reported on their radios about the neighboring Russia-Ukraine conflict. On-screen together, their interactions are filled with subtleties and genuine emotions. Their honesty toward each other in this regard is a beacon of light. Their connection speaks to the power of ordinary love in overcoming adversity.

Fallen Leaves is a film that had to be made, cementing Aki Kaurismäki's legacy of blending humor and heartache in a manner that resonates deeply with audiences. Kaurismäki's films are known for hard-fought human connections, and Fallen Leaves is no exception. It's a worthy addition to his previous works such as The Man Without a Past and Le Havre. For its unique take on cinema, Fallen Leaves won big at the Cannes Film Festival, scooping the coveted Jury Prize. For those seeking a rom-com that transcends conventional storytelling, Fallen Leaves offers a refreshing and moving narrative, arguing that even in the bleakest of times, love and hope can flourish.

Fallen Leaves is available for streaming on Mubi in the U.S.

