Not to be outshined by the new Star Wars game on the way from Lucasfilm Games, Ubisoft, and Massive Entertainment, the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a new update today. It's no new DLC or anything like that but rather a quality-of-life update that aims to optimize the experience for Jedi (and Sith alike) playing on next-gen systems, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Since arriving in late November 2019, which was a whole different world, players everyone have had a chance to get to know protagonist Cal Kestis and follow along with his Force-attuned journey aiming to rebuild the Jedi Order in a galaxy far, far away. You, too, can "fight for your survival, explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization, and become a Jedi" in the action-adventure title from EA and Respawn Entertainment, now with new optimizations!

Here's a look at the patch notes and what they'll mean for your respective system:

High Level Summary of Features:

  • Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
  • Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
  • Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Console Specifics:

Xbox Series S

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
  • Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

  • Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
  • Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5

  • Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
  • Postprocessing increased to 1440p
  • Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
