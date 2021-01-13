Not to be outshined by the new Star Wars game on the way from Lucasfilm Games, Ubisoft, and Massive Entertainment, the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a new update today. It's no new DLC or anything like that but rather a quality-of-life update that aims to optimize the experience for Jedi (and Sith alike) playing on next-gen systems, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
"A new adventure begins..."
Since arriving in late November 2019, which was a whole different world, players everyone have had a chance to get to know protagonist Cal Kestis and follow along with his Force-attuned journey aiming to rebuild the Jedi Order in a galaxy far, far away. You, too, can "fight for your survival, explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization, and become a Jedi" in the action-adventure title from EA and Respawn Entertainment, now with new optimizations!
Here's a look at the patch notes and what they'll mean for your respective system:
High Level Summary of Features:
- Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
- Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)
Console Specifics:
Xbox Series S
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
Xbox Series X Performance mode
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS
- Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p
Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)
- Postprocessing has been increased to 4K
- Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p
PlayStation 5
- Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)
- Postprocessing increased to 1440p
- Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)
