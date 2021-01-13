Do or do not optimize, there is no try.

Not to be outshined by the new Star Wars game on the way from Lucasfilm Games, Ubisoft, and Massive Entertainment, the acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a new update today. It's no new DLC or anything like that but rather a quality-of-life update that aims to optimize the experience for Jedi (and Sith alike) playing on next-gen systems, the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Since arriving in late November 2019, which was a whole different world, players everyone have had a chance to get to know protagonist Cal Kestis and follow along with his Force-attuned journey aiming to rebuild the Jedi Order in a galaxy far, far away. You, too, can "fight for your survival, explore the mysteries of a long-extinct civilization, and become a Jedi" in the action-adventure title from EA and Respawn Entertainment, now with new optimizations!

Here's a look at the patch notes and what they'll mean for your respective system:

High Level Summary of Features:

Improved framerate on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved dynamic resolution ranges, for a higher resolution experience on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5

Improved post-processing resolution for Xbox Series X and PS5. (Not Xbox Series S)

Console Specifics:

Xbox Series S

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Xbox Series X Performance mode

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS

Dynamic resolution added in the range of 1080p to 1440p

Xbox Series X Normal mode (non-performance mode)

Postprocessing has been increased to 4K

Dynamic resolution in the range of 1512p to 2160p

PlayStation 5

Framerate has been increased to 60 FPS (up from 45 FPS)

Postprocessing increased to 1440p

Dynamic resolution has been disabled and the game is rendering at 1200p (up from 810-1080p)

