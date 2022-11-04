Get in losers, we’re watching Lindsay Lohan’s music video for her cover of “Jingle Bell Rock” ahead of the premiere of her feature film comeback in Netflix’s Falling For Christmas. As notable as wearing pink on Wednesdays and October 3, the Christmas tune will immediately transport you back to 2004 when Lohan starred in the Mark Waters helmed cult classic comedy, Mean Girls.

To refresh your memory, in the film, Lohan’s Cady Heron performed a scandalous version of the song in front of her high school alongside the film’s titular group of teens (also known as “The Plastics”) Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Karen Smith (Amanda Seyfried), and Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert). The scene is a true piece of cinematic art (just like the rest of the film) and has gone on to inspire many for years to come including Ariana Grande who paid homage to it during her music video for “Thank U, Next.”

Almost two decades have passed since Lohan donned a sexy Santa suit and danced alongside her co-stars and now the singer and actress has released her own cover of the song complete with a music video that doubles as a teaser for her upcoming holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas. There are no last minute lineup changes or boombox malfunctions in the video, but it does break down the film’s plot. We see Lohan’s wealthy well-to-do heiress living her best life with all the material items she could ask for and the proposal-turned-skiing accident that will ultimately cause her to lose her memory. Lucky for her, she’s taken in by a charming lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) who watches over her as she recuperates. Of course a romance sparks, and Lohan’s heiress is ultimately left to make a life-changing decision.

A huge name in the world of late ‘90s and early 2000s teen targeted cinema, starring in classic flicks like Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap, Waters’ Freaky Friday, and, of course, Mean Girls, Lohan would eventually bow out from the bright lights of Hollywood and relocate her life to Europe and Dubai. Save for a few smaller appearances in film and television, Lohan hasn’t appeared in larger productions in several years. Making her way back through the Netflix holiday feature, the actress has signed on for two more productions with the streamer. While one has yet to be announced, we know that the other is titled Irish Wish and will be a fantasy rom-com due out at some point in 2023.

You can check out the music video for “Jingle Bell Rock” below and keep scrolling to see the Falling For Christmas trailer. Falling For Christmas tumbles onto Netflix November 10.