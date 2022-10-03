In what we’re considering to be the most genius marketing and Twitter caption of all time, Netflix has announced the arrival date of Lindsay Lohan’s holiday rom-com, Falling For Christmas. Referencing the unforgettable Mean Girls scene in which Lohan’s Cady Heron informed her crush Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) of what the date was, the post leads into the reveal that the upcoming film will hit the streamer on November 10. Accompanying the big news is a poster featuring Lohan and her co-star, Chord Overstreet (Glee). Along with the date, the film’s tagline can be read at the bottom stating: “This holiday season fall for the unexpected.”

Since news first broke of Lohan’s return to the acting world back in May 2021, fans have been abuzz to catch updates surrounding the actress’ latest project. Falling For Christmas will see the Freaky Friday star as a newly engaged hotel heiress whose memory is completely wiped out after taking a nasty tumble while skiing (get it?). In a plot that could only happen in a holiday movie, the young woman recovers under the dreamy eyes of a handsome lodge owner and his young daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

After an incredibly successful run as a child star-turned-teenage actress, Lohan appeared in classic films like Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday opposite Jamie Lee Curtis. As she moved towards her late teen and young adult years, the actress became the money making subject of paparazzi cameras, leading her to leave her career behind and relocate to Europe and Dubai.

Image via Netflix

While she’s been featured in Paul Schrader’s The Canyons and held down a recurring role on the British TV comedy Sick Note, as well as led her own MTV reality series, it’s been a longtime coming for fans of Lohan to see her back in action in a feature length film. And clearly Netflix knows that they already have a ratings and viewing winner with Lohan as the platform announced back in March that they would be moving forward to create two more features with the star. Although, as of right now, no further information has been released about the projects.

Helmed by Janeen Damian, the director also co-wrote the script for Falling For Christmas alongside Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian. MPCA’s Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian will produce. Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and David Wulf will serve as executive producers.

It’s been almost a year since we received our first look at Lohan and Overstreet in action for the feature, so we’re glad that a date has finally been set. You can see the poster and clever caption below.