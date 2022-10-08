Alongside Halloween, the Christmas period is the most film-heavy season of the year and often produces all-time classics that families across the world can sit down and enjoy together. For many, the festive months are the ultimate opportunity to indulge in heart-warming tales of romance and wonder that leave audiences with the cute and cuddly feeling that is so synonymous with Christmas. It is no surprise then that, over the last few years, many production companies have been pushing Christmas as an important period for their movies. Netflix is one of these production companies, capitalizing on the rise in subscription-based platforms combined with the rush to yuletide viewing so many of us make in the winter. In recent years, the likes of The Christmas Chronicles and Klaus have been undeniable hits for Netflix with both fans and critics alike. With that in mind, many often wonder what will be Netflix's flagship Christmas film each year, and, back in May 2021, we learned of a new title coming to screens in Christmas 2022. That title was Falling For Christmas, a quintessential yuletide narrative that is guaranteed to put a seasonal smile on the face of viewers.

With such a long period of time between announcement and launch, Falling For Christmas has benefited from a slow release of information that lends itself to a more sustained stretch of marketing. However, with the interest gently beginning to, quite appropriately, snowball as we edge ever closer to Christmastime, more and more fans are becoming eager to learn about the film. Taking all of this into consideration, here is a comprehensive rundown of everything we know about Falling For Christmas... so far.

Is There A Trailer For Falling For Christmas?

Netflix released the first official trailer for Falling For Christmas on October 7, 2022 (because it's never too early for some holiday cheer, even during the spookiest month of the year). Featuring an introduction from Lindsay Lohan herself, the trailer is set to a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock" sung by Lohan (a song she famously sang in perhaps her most iconic role in Mean Girls). The trailer seems to capture all the charming and comforting conventions of the annual Christmas romantic comedies that release every year, complete with a meet-cute, a small quaint mountainside town, fancy hotels, and single parent love interest with a precocious young kid.

Where And When Can I Watch Falling For Christmas?

As a Netflix original production, it will come as no surprise that the film will be released on Netflix. As of yet, it seems as if this will be the only place to watch the film, with no announced theatrical release. The film, in order to coincide with the Christmas hype, will be available to stream on Netflix on November 10, 2022.

Who Is In Falling For Christmas?

The most notable addition to the cast, and often the greatest talking point surrounding the upcoming release, is Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls). After a difficult decade that involved Lohan battling with many personal struggles, the announcement last year that she would be making a silver-screen comeback was met with great applause from many fans. She will be playing one of the two leads alongside Chord Overstreet who is most famous for his turn as Sam Evans in Glee. Lohan has a great reputation in the world of romantic-comedy, with her starring role in the 2006 hit Just My Luck alongside Chris Pine proving a cult favorite among romantic-comedy fans. As well as this, whilst shooting the film back in November last year, Lohan got engaged to Bader Shammas which solidified to fans just how perfect this role would be for her. During a period of great love in her personal life, Lohan is starring in a film that tackles that very same subject, creating a sense of expectation from the release of the film that it will be, if nothing else, heart-warming. Also appearing in the cast are Jack Wagner (The Bold and the Beautiful), George Young (Malignant), Blythe Howard (Walker), and Chase Ramsey (Why Women Kill) as well as many other talented performers.

What Is Falling For Christmas About?

Netflix has released some information that is guaranteed to excite fans of both romantic comedies and festive films. It is around the Christmas period that genre tropes and stereotypes are often at their best, with Christmas films and, in particular, those that are steeped in romance and comedy, encapsulating why these genre tropes and stereotypes are so successful. The plot follows Lohan's character who is a recently engaged heiress who, whilst skiing, has an accident that leaves her with amnesia. During her rest bite, she finds herself being cared for by Chord Overstreet's lodge owner and his daughter, with yuletide romance presumably blossoming. A perfectly typical narrative that is sure to delight anyone who will watch it, and will provide the perfect platform for stars like Lohan and Overstreet to shine.

The official plot synopsis via Netflix reads:

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lindsay Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Who Is Behind Falling For Christmas?

With a genre like a romantic comedy that has such a deep history within cinema, there is a level of expectation from fans for how the film may turn out. With that in mind, it is important for the project to be in safe hands. Director and writer Janeen Damian is someone with relevant experience within the genre that is sure to create a fantastic and satisfying end product. With a filmography that includes The Christmas Waltz and Much Ado About Christmas, it is safe to assume that, alongside fellow writers Jeff Bonnett and Michael Damian, the film is going to be a hit this Christmas. As well as this, the importance of the right score on a film of this nature is key to its success, with that job also in the capable hands of Nathan Lanier. His recent composition on Home Before Dark was well received, suggesting that, along with the rest of the announced cast and crew, Falling For Christmas is going to be a massive success for Netflix this holiday season.