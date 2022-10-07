For fans of Lindsay Lohan, Christmas is coming early, and it is definitely going to be a holiday to remember. As we all know, Lohan is fully back to acting and her next feature film is inching closer to its release date. Now, Netflix has just released the first trailer for The Parent Trap star's hotly anticipated feature Falling For Christmas and our excitement levels are over the roof. The holiday romantic comedy marks Lohan's return to her roots after a period of silence that lasted too long for comfort. The new feature will see Lohan as a newly engaged and spoiled heiress who finds herself living away from the luxury she's used to after an accident at a destination proposal gone wrong leaves her suffering from amnesia.

"Happy holidays everyone, Christmas has come early this year, and I come bearing gifts,”

Lohan says sweetly as herself at the start of the trailer before switching into character in the next scene. She is seen indulging in opulence afforded her by her wealthy dad, however, she seems to get a little bored by her fancy life and wants something more. We're then treated to a romantic proposal scene, but things quickly turn awry as she slips and falls off a snowy mountain where her boyfriend popped the question. Then begins her plight as she wakes up in a hospital unable to recall her identity. Her charming cabin owner rescuer (Chord Overstreet) then offers to take her under his care as she begins her recovery process. The movie's central romance theme then unfolds as Lohan slowly warms up to her host who clearly has eyes for her.

In an earlier interview with Netflix, Lohan described Falling For Christmas as “extravagant, temperamental [and] glamorous.” She adds that “it’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy," and judging by this trailer, she was spot on. The movie will be Lohan's first major movie since 2013's The Canyons and will equally mark her return to romantic comedy, a genre that cemented her place as a teen idol back in the days. Falling for Christmas is one of the three-picture deal she signed with Netflix earlier in the year. The deal also includes Irish Wish, which is currently filming in Ireland and slated for release next year.

Image via Netflix

Rounding out the cast for Falling For Christmas are George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Chase Ramsey, Sean J. Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity. In addition to starring in the lead, Lohan doubles as a producer alongside Brad Krevoy and Riviera Films’ Michael Damian. The script was put together by a collaborative effort between Janeen Damian (who directs the movie), Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver, and Michael Damian. Executive producers include Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and David Wulf.

Falling For Christmas arrives on Netflix on November 10. Check out the trailer below: