Quiver just released the first trailer for Falling, the emotional drama that marks Viggo Mortensen's directorial debut. The Lord of the Rings actor also stars, wrote the script, and composed the score because he's gosh dang Viggo Mortensen. My man probably did the catering, too. [citation needed.]

Mortensen stars as John, a gay man who returns to the rural life he left behind to care for his conservative father (Lance Henriksen), who is battling dementia. Falling also stars Laura Linney, Terry Chen, Hannah Gross, Sverrir Gudnason, and Bracken Burns. When we sat down with the cast at last year's Sundance Film Festival, Mortensen noted his directorial debut was a long time coming. “I’d wanted to try directing a long time ago," he said. "I have several scripts, but this was the first one I was able to put together. It was the right time, I found the right group of people, and luckily we were able to complete it."

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film's official poster. Falling opens in theaters, on digital, and on-demand on February 5th. For more on the movie, here is the rest of our Sundance interview.

Here is the official synopsis for Falling:

John (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. John's father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up. Willis is in the early stages of dementia, making running the farm on his own increasingly difficult, so John brings him to stay at his California home so that he and his sister Sarah (Linney) might help him find a place near them to relocate to. Unfortunately, their best intentions ultimately run up against Willis’s adamant refusal to change his way of life in the slightest.

