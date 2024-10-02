It's been nearly six months since viewers first ventured into the wasteland, yet Fallout continues to draw new fans into the Vault and beyond. Prime Video announced today on X (formerly Twitter) that the hit video game adaptation has now crossed 100 million viewers worldwide on the platform, cementing it as one of the most-viewed series in their catalog. Considering it drew in as many as 65 million viewers in the first month to become the second-most watched show on the streamer, Fallout only continues to separate itself from the pack and prove the enduring popularity of Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus as everyone prepares to get underway on Season 2 soon.

Crossing triple digits positions Fallout as the only show on Prime Video to exist in the same stratosphere as the ultra-expensive The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the J.R.R. Tolkien fantasy series, which premiered in September 2022, has thus far drawn over 150 million viewers to Middle-earth, while Season 2 scored another 55 million and counting ahead of Thursday's finale. However, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet's take on Bethesda and Interplay's open-world RPG series also notably released all eight episodes at once, meaning it didn't benefit from the sustained interest of a weekly release. It was already ranked as the top show in the coveted 18-34 demographic, though it's worth noting that Amazon doesn't disclose its metrics or what it considers as a view.

Whatever the case, Fallout has been an incredible bet for Prime Video in every aspect. The first season scored both a Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 94% and an audience rating of 90% as both fans of the game and casual viewers were impressed. Though it failed to win in any major categories, the show was showered with 16 nominations, including a second nod for Walton Goggins as the scenery-chewing Ghoul/former Western star Cooper Howard. Such immediate success understandably earned a quick Season 2 renewal just a week after the dust settled on Season 1.

Where Is 'Fallout' Heading in Season 2?

Season 1 introduced viewers to the end of the world, where eccentric characters and mutant creatures roam the wasteland and violence awaits around every corner. A few intertwined storylines are introduced, as Lucy (Ella Purnell) takes to the wasteland to save her dad, Hank MacLean (Kyle MacLachlan), Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul seek out the Enclave fugitive Siggi Wilzig (Michael Emerson) for their own reasons, and Lucy's brother Norm (Moisés Arias) unravels the horrible secrets of Vault 33. As their journeys converge at the Griffith Observatory in the finale, Lucy learns that her father isn't the good man she knew and loved, and he has a history with The Ghoul through Vault-Tec. Before anything can be done, however, he sets off for the city of New Vegas in a stolen suit of power armor.

Though we don't have exact details about the story, Season 2 will see Lucy and The Ghoul team up to chase after Hank while Maximus regroups with the members of the Brotherhood of Steel after nearly dying at Hank's hand. He's determined to reunite with Lucy after sparks fly between the two, but the responsibilities of being a newly ordained knight force him to turn his attention elsewhere. When the show returns, it will also give an increased spotlight to, among others, Xalia Mendes-Jones's Dane as they come to grips with the ruthless structure of the Brotherhood. Expect much of the creative team and cast to return, including executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

Fallout Season 1 is available to stream now. Stay tuned here at Collider for future updates on Season 2 as filming nears.

