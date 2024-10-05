When it comes to the best video game adaptations on the small screen, arguably no franchise has received more renewed life than Fallout. The series released earlier this year on Prime Video to rave reviews and record-breaking viewing numbers. Along with that success came a bunch of merchandise based on both the larger brand and the post-apocalyptic series itself. That included figures from McFarlane Toys showcasing the new characters which longtime fans and newcomers alike instantly fell in love with. Now, ahead of Season 2, McFarlane Toys is back with their latest Fallout release.

This new addition to their Fallout collection comes in the way of a killer posed figure four-pack. The six-inch scale figures are of Lucy, Maximus, The Ghoul and the franchise’s cartoon mascot, The Vault Boy. These are the same figures that were released separately back when the Amazon series premiered in April. However, they do come with a few tweaks. For Lucy, Mazimus and The Ghoul, this old-ball trio is covered in blood, while The Vault Boy received a sleek black and white paint job. The latter of which is not too dissimilar to the comical ads found throughout the franchise. Also, like his previous figure, Maximus comes with an alternate unmasked head sculpt. This set will be available for pre-order on October 23rd, aka “Fallout Day”. This is the day the bombs dropped in the Fallout universe in the futuristic year of 2077.

What’s ‘Fallout’ About?

Close

Rather than being an adaptation of the stories from the game universe, Fallout is an original tale set in the established continuity. Taking place in the year 2296, the furthest point in the timeline, Season 1 follows an optimistic vault dweller named Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) who leaves her vault for the first time after it was infiltrated by scavengers. This resulted in her father being kidnapped. She needs to rescue him before it's too late, but the Wasteland doesn’t take too kindly to her because of where she comes from.

Along the way, she comes across a wannabe Brotherhood of Steel member, Maximus (Aaron Moten) and a deceptive Ghoul (Walton Goggins) who helps teach her the harsh reality of what being out of the vault truly means. From the music to the visual aesthetic to the odd-ball blend of goofy humor and ultra-violent heavy material, Fallout has quickly become one of the most authentic adaptations gaming has ever seen. The performances from its rich ensemble also stayed very true to Fallout’s unique world, with Season 1 leaving all our new-favorite characters in a very exciting spot. The ending even teased the return to New Vegas, which opens up the door to an endless number of possibilities.

When Does ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Release?

Fallout Season 2 doesn’t have a release date or window yet. However, as we get closer to its production, that should become more clear. For now, you can stream Season 1 exclusively on Prime Video. You can also view McFarlane Toys' previously released Fallout figures on their website.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video Expand

Watch on Prime Video