‘Fallout 76’ Free Expansion ‘Wastelanders’ Has a New Trailer and Release Date

Fallout 76, Bethesda’s much-maligned MMO set in the post-apocalyptic world of the popular RPG series Fallout, just released a new trailer showing off the first major expansion, entitled Fallout 76: Wastelanders. The update will be free to all Fallout 76 players and is scheduled for release on April 7.

The trailer shows off many of the new features being added to the game by the expansion, including the presence of NPCs, the conspicuous absence of which from the original release was a major target of criticism from players. Wastelanders also promises some cool new gear such as a bow and arrow, new enemies, new story quests, and more. It’s a major plea from the developers to try and win back an increasingly dissatisfied community that has been extremely vocal about the litany of issues plaguing the multiplayer game since its release in November of 2018, including a series of bizarrely defective tie-in products, such as a collectible helmet that had to be recalled due to a potentially toxic mold infestation. The infrastructure of the game itself has also been repeatedly hacked, leading to the creation of a controversial subscription option that allows players to log into private servers, among other benefits. It’s the kind of thing that would happen to a community in the Fallout universe, only it’s way less fun in a real-world context.

That said, Bethesda has a strong track record of success, and Wastelanders looks like an admirable effort to try and steer the mishandled launch of Fallout 76 back on course. You can check out the trailer below and judge for yourself.