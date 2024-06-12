The Big Picture Aaron Moten put faith in Fallout's creators to do his character Maximus justice, though he wasn't afraid to chime in with a joke or a suggestion if something felt off.

Despite the chaos in the wasteland, Moten believes Maximus subverts expectations by realistically handling the trials he faces.

Season 2 will see Maximus and the rest evolve further in the aftermath of the climactic battle at the Griffith Observatory.

Prime Video struck gold earlier this year with Fallout, a video game adaptation that earned rave reviews from longtime fans of the franchise and newcomers to the wasteland alike. Part of that praise is due to three central characters whom the audience follows throughout the show - Lucy (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten). All three represent different facets of Bethesda and Interplay's chaotic and violent world, from a newcomer vault dweller entering the wasteland for the first time to a deserter from the Brotherhood of Steel. For the latter, Moten also played a part in defining his character's approach to the wasteland.

In an interview with Deadline alongside executive producer and director Jonathan Nolan, Moten was asked whether he was hands-on with shaping Maximus or was content to let showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet do their magic. For the most part, he put a lot of faith in the duo and the rest of the writers' room to handle his character with grace, given the work they had done in capturing the tone of Fallout. They both came in with a wealth of experience as well, with Wagner serving as a regular writer on Portlandia and Robertson-Dworet co-writing Captain Marvel. That said, Moten wasn't afraid to offer suggestions, whether it was for a joke or something that he feels is incongruous with the way Maximus acts throughout the series.

"Anytime I come with a suggestion, it’s a joke. For me, to really pay homage to what this is, which is, I think, a very a special grouping of people, and what Graham and Geneva are doing in the writers room is really special. It’s really different. I want the same feeling that I had when I saw the first three scripts… before I even did a deep dive on what Fallout was, I mean, it was, ‘Who came up with this? How are they writing this?’ Learning later that this is the tone of Fallout. You know what? But it really felt like they have their fingers on the pulse of this thing. [I’m] really trusting that if there’s ever something that feels strange to me, that I would maybe ask them more questions about it, because I really like the material that they’re coming out with."

Moten Helped Subvert Expectations With Maximus

Maximus begins his journey in Fallout in a training camp for recruits of the Brotherhood of Steel before taking his friend Dane's (Xelia Mendes-Jones) place as the squire of Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport) in the wasteland. His situation ultimately leads him to Lucy and towards a different mindset than simply adhering to the dogmatic faction that worships technology. One of the things Moten enjoys most about his character, however, is how realistic Maximus is for someone who exists in this bonkers, hyper-violent world. How he handles oppression from Titus, the horrors of the wasteland, and the power trip of wearing his power armor all feel natural to him and are aspects of his character he worked with the showrunners on to subvert expectations.

"I think we spend a lot of time watching stories where people in Maximus’ position are mostly forced to be, I think, quite stoic, quite tough. It’s just been a joy, a thrill to me, to play someone that I find much more realistic. He’s just as brave as he is afraid of the thing. He’s going to walk into the cave, even though the suit is forcing him to. He’s going to do these things, but he’s not going to do it without letting you know, like, ‘Hey, like you don’t want the armor on.’ It always just feels real. And, of course, also Graham and Geneva, speaking of the suit, we spend time subverting things in the show in a way that is just so exciting.

Season 2 of Fallout will see Maximus dealing with the aftermath of the battle at the Griffith Observatory, as the Brotherhood believes he killed Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury). Now set to become a knight and the sword of Elder Quintus (Michael Cristofer) in his plans to form a new, stronger Brotherhood, he's no longer satisfied with what would have been a great honor to the young recruit at the beginning of Season 1. Although he's already changed so much from where he began, Moten finds the process of Maximus and the rest of the cast evolving even further to fit the wasteland in future seasons thrilling. "The characters are going to continue to develop in a way that we maybe won’t recognize in the future, and I think it’s going to be exciting to keep changing and growing and developing."

Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the status of Fallout Season 2. Right now, all episodes are available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

