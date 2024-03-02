The Big Picture Immerse yourself in a post-apocalyptic world at SXSW 2024 with Prime Video's Fallout experience at Hotel San José.

Step outside the vaults and explore the rugged wasteland, complete with junk and NPCs in Austin, TX.

Engage with the Fallout universe through activities like lassoing wasteland creatures, shooting gallery, and encounters with rival factions.

Look out, vault dwellers! Prime Video is set to elevate the SXSW 2024 experience by transforming Austin's Hotel San José into an immersive post-apocalyptic world drawn from the highly-anticipated Original Series, Fallout which is scheduled to premiere on April 12. The show unfolds in a bleak, dystopian wilderness, tracing the consequences of a cataclysmic nuclear conflict. This disaster, spurred by breakthroughs in nuclear science, gives rise to a retro-futuristic civilization embroiled in a fierce battle over scarce resources. The narrative shifts when Ella Purnell's Lucy, a young woman, steps out from the protective confines of the vaults, embarking on a journey into uncharted territories. Throughout the series, it explores themes of societal division and the stark contrast between the rich and the poor.

The transformation will occur in the parking lot of the iconic Hotel San José (1316 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX) on March 8 from 12PM to 6PM and March 9 from 10AM to 6PM. Dubbed "Filly," this makeshift shanty-town epitomizes the aftermath of nuclear fallout, complete with junk, repurposed vehicles, and rust. We have been assured, however, that radiation levels have been kept to a minimum. Attendees will enter through an old sewer tunnel, greeted by the town's residents and possibly encountering a radroach or two, setting the stage for the rugged survival experience ahead.

As visitors explore Filly, teeming with activity and sprinkled with Easter eggs from the series, they will get a taste of the danger and unpleasantness that lies outside the Vaults. Local characters — actual NPCs! — will engage them in the realities of wasteland living, from trading bottle caps to surviving encounters with feral ghouls. Highlights include the opportunity to play the 'Shell Game' at Ma June’s trading post, embark on scavenger quests using the 'Vault 33 Resident Portal (Va.R.P.),' and even sample the local cuisine, which ranges from Fancy Lad Snack Cakes to more exotic offerings.

Can I Experience 'Fallout' For Real?

Image via Prime Video

The event is not just about survival; it's an opportunity for fans to deeply engage with the Fallout universe. Activities such as lassoing wasteland creatures, testing their aim in the shooting gallery, and capturing moments in a post-apocalyptic dentist’s chair or alongside a feral ghoul cage, promise an unforgettable adventure. Attendees may even witness the dynamic of rival factions, adding to the immersive experience.

Prime Video's initiative at SXSW not only celebrates the launch of the Fallout series but also offers a creative and interactive way for fans to immerse themselves in the series' setting and themes, mirroring the journey of the character Lucy, portrayed by Ella Purnell, as they navigate the challenges of the wasteland for the first time.

Fallout is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 12. Meanwhile, you can check out more details about the upcoming series with our guide here.