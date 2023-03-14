The Fallout video game series has become one of the best and most involved series that Bethesda has ever made. From Interplay’s original 1997 Fallout game to the online multiplayer game Fallout 76 we have seen numerous different characters that vary in their humanity. Getting to see things like power armor, ghouls, super mutants and all the admittedly wacky weapons is something that Fallout fans can only dream of, but that will be coming to a live-action TV series very soon.

Currently, the home for the new Fallout series is Amazon Prime. This new series has finished production in 2022, and a good level of detail has been released alongside Prime Video’s celebration of Fallout’s 25th Birthday. This sets up the series for a release date sometime during 2023, but with the series likely needing a significant amount of post-production work it is unknown when the exact release date will be. Either way, all ten episodes should be released on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Who Is in the Cast of Fallout?

While almost all the cast members have been released, their corresponding characters are not as clear.

Walton Goggins (Justified), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Moisés Arias (The King of Staten Island), Aaron Moten (Emancipation), and Xelia Mendes-Jones (Havoc). Some reports have said that Walton Goggins will be a ghoul, which in the game are humans who have lost their flesh because of nuclear radiation. Purnell's character has been described as an "upbeat and uncannily direct woman, with all-American gumption and a dangerous twinkle in her eye." That seems quite general, but it is better than no information at all. All of these characters will be in four episodes of the series.

The series will be directed by Jonathan Nolan. For those who didn’t know that is Christopher Nolan’s brother who worked with him as a co-writer on projects such as The Dark Knight and The Prestige. Nolan is also taking on the writing role alongside his Westworld companion Lisa Joy. They will be joined by Westworld associate producer Jocelyn Magsumbol, executive producer James Altman, and Fallout veteran Todd Howard. This mix of video game producers who know (and helped produce) the Fallout universe and experienced film staff seems like a match made in heaven.

When and Where Did Fallout Film?

Production for the Fallout series began in June 2022 with filming taking place in New Jersey, New York, and Utah. Back in June 2022, Collider revealed several key behind-the-scenes images of the set in Staten Island, involving the Super Duper Mart, a name that should be very familiar to longtime fans of the video games.

In July 2022, Walton Goggins posted on Instagram that filming for the series had officially begun.

Will Fallout Be an Adaptation of the Games?

When looking into the Fallout series, there may have been some expectation that the TV series would follow one of the game plot lines. Others may have been worried that the TV series would break the canonical rules of the Fallout universe but Bethesda director Todd Howard put an end to those worries by speaking on the Lex Friedman Podcast:

“For this, it was ‘Let’s do something that exists in the world of Fallout.’ It’s not retelling a game’s story. It’s an area of the map and like, Let’s tell a story here that fits in the world we built and doesn’t break any of the rules. It can reference things in the games but isn’t a retelling of the games. It exists in the same world, but it’s its own unique thing, so it adds to it.”

This seems to solid answer the question, which in tandem with the fact that we will be seeing a completely new vault 33 suggests a minimal level of overlap with other Fallout games.

What Do We Know About Fallout?

The writers displayed their enthusiasm about the project by saying:

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios. ”

Lisa Joy further told Collider about the tone of Fallout:

“just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindfuck like none you’ve ever seen before. It’s pretty cool.”

Given that this is a world full of immortal ghouls, laster muskets, and a whole range of otherworldly nuclear-powered contraptions these descriptions sound right on. Fallout world is often a mix of hilarious capitalist propaganda, with the main protagonist escaping from Vaults decades or centuries after the nuclear apocalypse happens. Sprinkle in a bit of B-grade horror elements, and you have the crazy set of scenarios that enable Fallout.

We know that this series is set around a new vault, vault 33. Depending on when Norm leaves the vault we may see some familiar factions such as the Brotherhood of Steel, Enclave, or some of the others. Whatever Norm encounters it's sure to result in something just as terrifying as a slingshot-launched mini-nuke.

Is There a Trailer for Fallout?

An official trailer for the Fallout series has yet to be released, and with no release date, it's anyone's guess as to when we'll get one. However, a behind-the-scenes featurette titled "Beyond The Game" was released on October 28, 2022.

What Is the Future of Fallout?

So far there have been no reports of any season two development, but that is not unusual. This series could easily be a one-off encapsulated series, but it seems unlikely that either Amazon or Bethesda would approve such an expensive endeavor for so little reward. Plus, the wasteland can always be counted on for another absolutely wacky endeavor. Given the wild success of other TV adaptations recently (hello there, The Last of Us) and the super team behind the project, this author is hopeful for another nuclear season.