Fallout on Prime Video takes a new approach to video game adaptation, telling a unique story in a post-apocalyptic world.

Season 2 of Fallout is in the works, so stay patient for more exciting episodes filled with mutants and drama.

Forget hot girl summer, it's time to celebrate Hot Ghoul Summer according to Prime Video. The official Fallout on Prime X account shared two new photos of Walton Goggins behind the scenes of the series preparing for his role as The Ghoul. One photo shows the makeup department putting the irradiated mask on his face and the other a mirror selfie of (a surprisingly jacked) Goggins, in full Ghoul makeup, ready to throw on his hat and coat and hit the Wasteland. The account posted the photos with the caption, "Congratulations, you've now entered Hot Ghoul Summer! Please be advised that the temperatures are very high and you should attempt to remain hydrated at all times."

Goggins' portrayal of The Ghoul was, for many, the highlight of a nearly flawless show. Prime Video's Fallout premiered to rave reviews, landing at a 93% from critics and 90% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The video game adaptation chose not to adapt one of the Fallout games one-for-one, and instead adapt the concepts, ideals, and world the game is set in, and use them as a vessel to tell a new story with never-before-seen characters. This was a gamble that paid off big time, and now Prime Video hosts what will undoubtedly be viewed as one of the most popular shows of the year when it's all said and done.

What’s Next for ‘Fallout’ on Prime Video

Not long after the first season of Fallout premiered on Prime Video, the series was renewed for Season 2. Just a few weeks ago, Fallout showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet gave an update on Season 2, saying they had their pedals to the floor and were going as fast as they can. Don't get us wrong, we want Fallout Season 2 sooner rather than later, but we also want Fallout Season 2 to be every bit as good as the first season. Give Wagner and Robertson the time they need to get the show up to snuff, and we'll be as patient as we must. With Fallout and The Last of Us airing in the last several years, and more seasons of both coming down the pipe, there's never been a better time to be a fan of video game adaptations.

Fallout Season 2 does not yet have an official release date. Check out the BTS images above, stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and stream the first season of Fallout exclusively on Prime Video.

