Big things are happening in São Paulo, Brazil before the doors to the convention center open for CCXP. The annual fan convention serves as a showcase for all things pop culture, with panels, displays, photo-ops, and more about the latest in television, movies, video games, and comics. Covering two of those bases after a killer year is none other than Prime Video's smash hit video game adaptation Fallout, which hauled in a massive gulper for the occasion. Collider's Steve Weintraub was able to tour the show floor ahead of the event's opening day and managed to snag a few pictures of the mutant amphibian that nearly swallowed Ella Purnell's Lucy.

In the series, the gulper first creates problems for Lucy when it lurches out of the water and swallows Siggi Wilzig's (Michael Emerson) head, an item that multiple parties throughout the wasteland are trying to gain control of. Viewers get a good look at the beast when The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) tries to get the head back by using Lucy as bait to lure the gulper back out and later when Maximus (Aaron Moten) and Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton) encounter and defeat the creature. The display captures its ghastly axolotl-like appearance as its head sticks out of a tunnel decorated with art of Lucy and adorned with a bright yellow Fallout sign. This is meant to be the very same creature that the show's survivors tangled with given the background, though it's much more than just a display piece. At the front, its mouth opens wide to apparently let fans inside for a photo or two.

Gulpers were first introduced in Fallout 4's Far Harbor DLC and have since joined the franchise's stable of irradiated monstrosities. It's also just one example of how Fallout successfully brought the games to life on the screen. The first season of the acclaimed series from Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet takes place in and around a retro-futuristic and post-apocalyptic Los Angeles ravaged by the effects of a nuclear war between the U.S. and China. Lucy, a vault dweller who managed to survive in an underground shelter built by the shady Vault-Tec, emerges to the surface after raiders take her father, only to get wrapped up in a larger, more chaotic, and more violent quest entangling her with the Brotherhood of Steel misfit Maximus and the cynical Ghoul, formerly known as Cooper Howard. Capturing the comedy, horror, lore, and aesthetic of the games, the show drew rave reviews, Emmy nominations galore, and record viewership for Prime Video along with a swift Season 2 renewal that promises to spread further to New Vegas.

'Fallout' Season 2 Will Feature Even More Mutated Creatures

Fallout's monsters may have made an impression in their television debut, but their presence was still rather limited. Season 2 will look to remedy that if Jonathan Nolan has anything to say about it. Speaking to The Wrap earlier this year, the series director and executive producer promised "more monsters, more environments, more factions" when the series returns. Heading to the Mojave will offer plenty of new opportunities and an attempt to further tie in with what's commonly considered the franchise's best game, Fallout: New Vegas, but it's also a chance to better integrate fan-favorite creatures like the infamous Deathclaws. Excitingly, filming just got underway on Season 2, setting a course to get everything ready for a likely return in 2026.

CCXP Brazil will get underway tomorrow, December 5 through Sunday, December 8. Check out the images from the Fallout display above and stay tuned here at Collider for more news from the convention. All episodes of Season 1 of the video game adaptation are available on Prime Video.

