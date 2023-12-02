The Big Picture Prime Video unveiled character art and a trailer for the upcoming Fallout series at CCXP, showcasing a colorful cast of survivors in the wastelands of the beloved video game franchise.

The main cast includes Lucy, a determined yet unfamiliar survivor, Maximus, a loyal member of the Brotherhood of Steel, and The Ghoul, a cynical bounty-hunter with a wicked gunslinger look.

The series boasts a strong supporting cast and will be faithful to the games' aesthetic and humor, with executive producers Todd Howard and James Altman ensuring canon adherence.

The wastelands of Interplay Studios and Bethesda's beloved video game series Fallout are filled with oddballs, killers, and survivors aplenty. At CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil this weekend, Prime Video showed off its own colorful cast of characters for its series adaptation of the post-apocalyptic franchise coming next year. In addition to the first trailer, new character art was shared during the show's panel that introduces the main cast inhabiting the treacherous lands around what used to be Los Angeles.

Fallout games typically whisk players into a world ravaged by nuclear devastation and inhabited by dangerous creatures, violent bandits, and everything in between, albeit with a quirky and dark sense of humor. The games and the show take place in an alternate retro-futuristic timeline where a thermonuclear conflict known as The Great War left the planet in shambles and forced humanity to shelter underground in protective luxury facilities known as Vaults constructed by the mysterious Vault-Tec. In the show, which is adapted by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and helmed by showrunners and writers Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the spotlight is placed on Vault 33, a new vault not seen in the games with plenty of secrets to unlock.

Standing out in the character art are the series' three main survivors, Lucy (Ella Purnell), The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Maximus (Aaron Moten). Their appearances each line up with their worldviews and where they stand within the wasteland. Lucy is relentlessly positive, full of determination, and comes with a dangerous edge, but she's also unfamiliar with the world outside Vault 33 and weighs whether to continue life inside its walls. She's typically seen in her Vault-Tec uniform, though sometimes with a pistol at her side. Maximus, meanwhile, is a loyal member of the Brotherhood of Steel, often not far from his power armor, as is typical for the paramilitary group. Finally, the cynical bounty-hunting Ghoul has the look of a wicked gunslinger from the Old West, albeit with the burnt visage of a mutated human abandoned to roam the wasteland after the war.

Who Else Is in Prime Video's 'Fallout' Series?

Close

Aside from the trio of survivors, Fallout boasts a strong supporting cast including Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O'Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones. Adding to the excitement is that the series will be canon to the games with Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman attached to executive produce, ensuring the adaptation will be faithful to the aesthetic and absurd humor of the franchise.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 12, 2024. Read our guide here for everything you need to know about the series before it arrives. Check out the new character art below.

Close

See More From CCXP 2023