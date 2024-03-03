The Big Picture Get ready for warmer weather and cold beverages with Lucy, Cooper Howard, and Maximus in Prime Video's Fallout character posters.

Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus bring depth and complexity to their characters in the upcoming TV adaptation of the Fallout video game series.

Dive into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout on April 12 on Prime Video.

Heading into March and we're finally starting to crawl out of winter. Hopefully that means warmer weather is on the way, along with sitting and enjoying a nice cold beverage. So crack open your Nuka-Cola and join Ella Purnell and friends in these gorgeous new character posters to promote Prime Video's upcoming television adaptation of the acclaimed video game series, Fallout. The first poster, featuring Purnell's Lucy, shows her having a "blast" with her beverage of choice on 3/3, to honor the residents of Vault 33.

The second posted features the character known as The Ghoul, portrayed by Walton Goggins. The character's real name is Cooper Howard, a mutated survivor of the nuclear holocaust and serves as a bounty hunter. Unlike typical ghouls in the Fallout games, this character is presented with a more human-like figure and a complex backstory. Cooper Howard was alive before the Great War and has lived for over 200 years, and his poster kindly advises us to "Get Wasted!"

The final poster showcases Aaron Moten's Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel and a wannabe soldier who grew up above ground. Unlike his counterpart, Lucy, who was also raised in a cloistered environment, Maximus has a more cynical sense of self-preservation and does not always act honourably. His backstory involves being raised within the Brotherhood of Steel, suggesting a more ambitious and complex character blended with a dash or two of pragmatism. Recently, Maximus has been assigned to assist with power armored operations, indicating his active role within the Brotherhood's military endeavours And not just that, but Prime Video has also dropped a sneak peek at the "Vault-Tec Holotapes", which features Kyle MacLachlan's Overseer Hank giving viewers a tour of their living quarters in Vault 33. But it's pretty clear we should never be going into Sub Level 5, for reasons that will soon become evident.

What's the 'Fallout' Series About?

Located in a bleak and dystopian future, the Fallout series unravels the consequences of a cataclysmic nuclear conflict, wherein progress in nuclear technology gave rise to a society with a retro-futuristic aesthetic and a battle over the remaining resources available to humanity. In the wake of this apocalypse, the remnants of society sought sanctuary within Vaults, designed as a safeguard against nuclear devastation. The story shifts as a young woman (Purnell) departs from the safety of her Vault to navigate the brutal and unforgiving wilderness of the Wasteland.

You can see the Vault-Tec Holotape, featuring Kyle MacLachlan, down below. Fallout premieres on Prime Video on April 12. Meanwhile, you can check out more details about the upcoming series with our guide here.