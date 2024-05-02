Prime Video's Fallout series has been renewed for Season 2, bringing with it the promise of more stories, more action, and perhaps most intriguing of all, more characters. Season 1 made the wise and understandable decision to follow a brand-new cast of characters created specifically for the show rather than adapt established ones from the game. This gives the critically acclaimed series the opportunity to add to this vast and expansive world rather than retread old ground. It's a smart storytelling move, but we can't help but hope that some familiar faces from the games might make their live-action debut in the show.

The Season 1 finale of Fallout sets up a lot of very exciting developments for Season 2. We not only get a glimpse at the skull of a fearsome Deathclaw, but we also get the promise that the next season will travel to one of the Fallout universe's most beloved locations, New Vegas. Originated from the aptly titled Fallout: New Vegas game from 2010, the city's appearance puts to rest (somewhat unjustified) debates about whether New Vegas is canon, and it's great news for the fan-favorite game entry. Still New Vegas is somewhat unique as we still don't know which ending of the game is considered canonical. Fallout: New Vegas also just happens to be an installment that features a star-studded cast of voice actors, so Fallout Season 2 does have the opportunity to include characters from what many consider to be one of the greatest RPGs ever made.

Mr. House

Originally Voiced by Rene Auberjonois

Close

First on our list is a character we actually got to meet all too briefly in Fallout Season 1, particularly from the show's shocking finale. In Vault Tec's pre-war meeting about ending the world, one of the cabal members present is the representative of technology advancement company, RobCo. From the mustache alone, its obvious that this mysterious figure is Robert House (Rafi Silver) who is one of the most, if not the most, important characters in the New Vegas storyline.

Mr House generated massive wealth and affluence as the CEO of RobCo, and he used that wealth to turn Las Vegas into a veritable fortress after predicting the world would fall into nuclear chaos (though we now know he was told this by Vault Tec). House hooked himself up to a litany of invasive machines to take over Las Vegas' defenses, and successfully held off the various waves of nuclear bombs, leaving Vegas mostly intact. The consequence of this is that House needs to be hooked up to machines in the Lucky 38 casino at all times, or else he'll immediately die. Since we now know that House was a Vault Tec conspirator, he's more than likely the person that Hank MacLean is looking for in the final scene of Season 1.

Benny

Originally Voiced by Matthew Perry

Close

Mr. House certainly has questionable morals, but a more direct antagonist in Fallout: New Vegas is Benny (Matthew Perry). Benny is literally the first major character players meet in the game, and he's the one responsible for putting the game's events into motion. When the player character (typically referred to as "The Courier") is unwittingly transporting a vitally important poker trip, Benny intercepts him with the help of a gang called The Great Khans. Not only does Benny steal the chip, but he also shoots the player in the head.

Unfortunately, Benny's role will not be able to be reprised by Matthew Perry following the beloved actor's tragic passing in 2023. It's obviously a great shame given that Perry perfectly embodied that archetype of a post-apocalyptic gangster in the game. Still, Benny is still a crucial enough character in Fallout: New Vegas that the idea of him making an appearance is still quite possible.

Yes Man

Originally Voiced by Dave Foley

Close

One of the many reasons why New Vegas persevered in the Fallout universe is because of its state-of-the-art security system. The entire city is patrolled by Mr. House's patented Securitrons, which function as incredibly powerful security guards. Most of these have the personalities of generic beat cops, but some have more distinct personas. One of these special cases is Yes Man (Dave Foley) - an overly positive Securitron who has more inside knowledge of the inner workings of New Vegas than just about anyone else.

Being a hulking robot, Yes Man would have to be a voice-over performance just like the games, which makes reprising the part much easier. Surely there's more than enough credence to the idea that a veteran voice actor like A Bug's Life star Dave Foley would return to the role.

Caesar

Originally Voiced by John Doman

Close

Of all the factions in the area surrounding New Vegas, none are more feared than Caesar's Legion. At first glance, the Roman-inspired group appear to be nothing more than a group of enthusiastic cosplayers that took the ruins of Caesar's Palace too seriously. In actuality, they are an unbelievably ruthless group of genocidal maniacs that relish the torture of Wastelanders. Their leader is, of course, the most vile of all of them, that being an elderly tyrant named Caesar (John Doman).

Caesar's Legion making an appearance in Season 2 is practically a given should the franchise truly return to New Vegas. Seeing John Doman return to his role as one of the best villains in the franchise would also be a welcome bit of fan-service.

Mr. New Vegas

Originally Voiced by Wayne Newton

Image via MGM

Just about every Fallout game features a radio station for players to listen to some classic pre-war tunes. Any radio station worth their salt needs a radio host, even in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Thankfully, New Vegas has one of the best thanks to the appropriately titled Mr. New Vegas (Wayne Newton). This radio host is so charismatic and charming that you'd be forgiven for not knowing that he's actually not a person at all, but an AI algorithm created by Mr. House.

The Fallout franchise prides itself on its sensational music choices. The casting of legendary musician Wayne Newton, who was a crooner from that bygone era of jazz and swing music, is truly one of the franchise's most inspired casting choices. At over 80 years young, Newton is still performing shows on the Las Vegas strip to this very day, so his potential return as the voice of New Vegas' radio host holds water.

The Courier

Originally Voiced by...Well...You...Sort of...

Image via Bethesda

Of all the characters we could see make their live-action debut in Fallout Season 2, one of the more out there choices would be The Courier themself. The Courier is the title of the fully customizable player character in Fallout: New Vegas, who gets involved in a state-wide conspiracy when he's shot by Benny and left for dead. Whether the Courier continues their journey as a noble hero or a sadistic villain is entirely up to the player.

Having the player character of Fallout: New Vegas show up as a figure in the show would certainly be a bold choice, and one that could be played by virtually anyone. The character's appearance could also definitively put to rest which ending of Fallout: New Vegas is canon by offering the former protagonist's first-hand account.

Other Characters and Actors Who Could Appear in Season 2

Close

We've only scratched the surface of some of the incredible actors and characters that could appear if and when Fallout Season 2 takes a trip to New Vegas. There's plenty of other big names and major figures that we didn't even get a chance to mention. This includes:

Ron Perlman as the long-time franchise Narrator

as the long-time franchise Narrator Zachary Levi as scientist companion Arcade Gannon

as scientist companion Arcade Gannon Michael Dorn as friendly reformed Super Mutant Marcus

as friendly reformed Super Mutant Marcus Kris Kristofferson as NCR peackeeper Chief Hanlon

as NCR peackeeper Chief Hanlon Danny Trejo as Ghoul mechanic Raul Tejada

Only time will tell if we see these characters in the upcoming season, but until then, Fallout Season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video.

