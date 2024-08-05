The Big Picture August 15 has been declared "All Out for Fallout" day in LA, featuring city-wide themed events and deals.

33 local businesses are offering exclusive Fallout-themed discounts and treats across LA.

Santa Monica Pier and Sunset Ranch are set to host immersive Fallout experiences on the special day.

Fans of the hit Amazon series Fallout have a reason to celebrate as Amazon MGM Studios has announced August 15 as “All Out for Fallout” day, a city-wide event in Los Angeles. The day is a tribute to the series' remarkable achievement of securing 17 Emmy nominations, and it's set to be a treat for fans and locals alike, featuring exclusive deals and thematic experiences inspired by the show’s iconic "Vault 33" setting.

Across LA, from Pasadena to Redondo Beach and Silverlake to Hollywood, 33 local businesses will participate, offering themed discounts and specials. Fans can indulge in treats like 33-cent ice cream scoops at Sweet Rose Creamery, $3.33 bagels paired with a Nuka Cola at Hank's Bagels, free Fallout-themed donuts at Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, and 33-cent double burgers at The Win~Dow. For those who prefer to enjoy the festivities from home, Grubhub is the exclusive delivery partner, offering a Fallout-branded gift with purchases from select partners.

In addition to these delectable deals, fans can explore immersive experiences at iconic Los Angeles locations. Wasteland, the city’s famed vintage clothing store, will offer 33% off vintage and retro-themed attire. The Melrose Avenue location will also showcase real props and costumes from the series, highlighting Wasteland’s Emmy nomination for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume Design.

Where Will This Take Place?

Image via Prime Video

Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier will transform into a Fallout-themed extravaganza, featuring a custom Ferris wheel experience and 33-cent churros from Churrita Churros. Fans can snap photos with a Power Armor and Fallout backdrop, making it a must-visit spot for enthusiasts.

Moreover, Sunset Ranch will offer 33-cent Guided Ghoul Horseback riding tours in Beachwood Canyon. These tours will provide stunning views, including sights of the Griffith Park Observatory, a famous location featured in the show. The tours will run from 10 AM to 6 PM PST, offering a unique way to experience the city through a Fallout lens.

The celebration promises to be an unforgettable day for locals and fans of the series, blending the culture of Los Angeles with the post-apocalyptic charm of Fallout. Whether indulging in themed treats or exploring immersive experiences, "All Out for Fallout" day is set to be a standout event in the city’s calendar. Don’t miss out on this one-day celebration of a series that has captured the imagination of fans worldwide. You can watch the first season of Fallout now on Prime Video.

