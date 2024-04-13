The Big Picture Lucy's journey in Fallout is all about adapting to the lawless wasteland and shedding her sheltered identity as a vault dweller.

The Ghoul challenges Lucy's perspective, forcing her to confront trauma, pain, and anger for the first time in her serene society.

As Lucy evolves into a survivor, she gains skills, upgrades weapons, and navigates side quests in the chaotic post-apocalyptic world.

At long last, Ella Purnell has emerged from the vault for Season 1 of Prime Video's Fallout video game adaptation. The Yellowjackets star is one of three leads for the long-awaited new series, playing the positive vault dweller with an okie-dokie attitude, Lucy, who gets her first taste of the chaotic and gleefully violent wasteland upon exiting Vault 33. Her choice to leave the safety of the underground shelter and begin her journey as a survivor inevitably brings her into contact with the other two key characters, Maximus (Aaron Moten) and The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), the latter of whom will test everything she knows about people when their paths collide.

Before all eight episodes debuted, Purnell sat down with Perri Nemiroff for a Collider Ladies Night interview in which they discussed what awaits Lucy in the irradiated world of Interplay and Bethesda's hit role-playing games, particularly when it comes to The Ghoul. Hailing from Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Fallout begins over 200 years after the planet was devastated by the fall of nuclear bombs, leaving the outside environment a wasteland full of deadly creatures, peculiar characters, ruthless opportunists, and retrofuturistic technology. While Lucy and many others spent that time after the end of the world surviving and ushering in new generations in a Vault-Tec vault, The Ghoul spent that entire span as an irradiated husk of his former self, becoming ruthless and cynical after seeing his old life wither away in the fallout. Their perspectives on the world are vastly different and their goals, too, couldn't be further apart.

Purnell notes that The Ghoul is the first person to really shake Lucy's perspective. After growing up in a (literally) sheltered life with her father, hoping to one day have kids and resurrect America from the ashes, the lawless Ghoul who kills for the love of the game and has adapted to the suffering of the wasteland gets her to finally question the vault mentality and understand what it really takes to be a survivor. On a deeper level, he also leaves her with burning emotions she's never really had to deal with in the serene society of Vault 33:

"Lucy meets The Ghoul at some point in the show, as I'm sure people have pieced together, and they are very different. Obviously, Lucy truly, truly believes that she is good and everyone should be good. And then there's The Ghoul, who is a survivor and he's had to adapt because he's been on the Wasteland a long time. He really puts her through it. And I think this is the first time she has ever struggled this much in this way. It’s perhaps her first experience ever with trauma, with pain, with suffering, or to that degree, at least. And there becomes a point when you explore the extent, the depths of what humans are capable of, how much you can tolerate, how much you can take, and I think she gets to the end of that rope. I think that's the first time that she experiences rage, and it's the first time she experiences true hatred and anger, and that's an emotion that terrifies her. She didn't know that she was capable of that. That's what I love. That's the thing that was so exciting to me. What do you do with that?"

Lucy's Journey in 'Fallout' Is All About Adapting

Although Lucy will likely never get to the level of cynical survival that The Ghoul has fallen to over 200 years, her Fallout journey requires her to adapt to stay alive. In a previous interview, Purnell described her evolution into a proper survivor as a long process, but one that is spurred on by her willingness to make difficult choices and shed a bit of her vault dweller identity. The Ghoul and Maximus both play somewhat important roles in preparing her for the world too, as they show her both the chaotic and lawful side of the surface. In the end, Lucy's the perfect stand-in for a player character from the games, gaining skills, upgrading weapons, and deciding where she wants her story to go and what side quests she wants to take on while getting closer to finding her father and learning about the wasteland.

All episodes of Fallout Season 1 are available to stream now on Prime Video. Check out our review here for our thoughts on the long-awaited video game adaptation.