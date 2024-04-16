Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Fallout.

The Big Picture The Fallout TV series features real locations like Kolmanskop in Namibia.

Red Rocket Truck Stop, a Fallout game Easter egg, was filmed at a real gas station in Nyack.

Wendover Air Force Base in Utah serves as the Brotherhood of Steel's headquarters in the series.

Prime Video's long-awaited Fallout TV series dropped last week, and, as expected, it was filled with twists and turns — complete with interesting Easter eggs and nods to the games. Based on the hit survival franchise of the same name, Fallout is set in a post-apocalyptic world wherein many survivors live in big underground infrastructures they call Vaults, while others have been forced to endure on the surface, which is known as the Wasteland. The Fallout television series mainly focuses on three characters — Vault dweller Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), Brotherhood of Steel initiate Maximus (Aaron Moten), and a mysterious wanderer known only as The Ghoul (Walton Goggins). These three initially have their own individual missions, but as the story progresses, their paths keep on crossing.

While the show affords us a glimpse of what a typical Vault looks like in the first episode, the locations quickly change as the characters embark on their respective adventures, from an abandoned town to an Air Force base. Fallout does have its fair share of VFX and other digitally creative touches, but most of the places the characters visit are actually real locations that the series used during filming.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

'Fallout's Shady Sands Is Actually Kolmanskop, Namibia

Image via Prime Video

Due to the nature of Fallout and the Great War that destroyed most of the world, it’s expected to see abandoned cities for miles on end. A prominent place shown in the show is a deserted town called Shady Sands. This town is featured heavily in the games, and its ambiance is the same as in the TV adaptation. There’s also not much left standing in the once-thriving town after it suffered a catastrophic nuclear bomb. Shady Sands also plays a part in some characters' stories, including Maximus, who grew up there and ultimately became one of the few survivors of the blast that destroyed it. Instead of relying purely on CGI to create the town, Shady Sands was recreated by filming in Kolmanskop, Namibia.

Kolmanskop has been a ghost town for many decades now. Before, it was a thriving town, but when the mining activities that transpired there got too intensive and even destructive, Kolmanskop was left depleted of its resources, causing residents and business owners to abandon it in favor of more thriving diamond mines located further to the south. These days, Kolmanskop can be visited through organized tours, which allow visitors to explore what's known as "the forbidden zone." Although Kolmanskop is located in Southern Africa's Namib Desert, it is used as the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, so many different characters are shown traversing its sandy, abandoned landscape.

'Fallout's Red Rocket Truck Stop Was Filmed at a Real Gas Station

Image via Prime Video

Although the Red Rocket truck stop only plays a small part in the games, it does show up briefly in the TV adaptation, specifically in “The Radio” episode. This is basically just a mere Easter egg for the eagle-eyed viewers. In the game Fallout 4, this truck stop is known for being the place where the player first encounters a dog named Dogmeat — an adorable but deadly NPC that players can choose to accompany them as a companion on their various adventures.

In the Fallout show, the Red Rocket truck stop is filmed in a real gas station in Nyack, New York. Nyack, situated in Rockland County, is still an inhabited village with many historic markers. The gas station already bears an amusing resemblance to Red Rocket, and the people behind Fallout just transformed it to match the atmosphere of the Wasteland even more. It’s nice to see how much care the production team took to make Red Rocket a reality, even though its appearance only provides a small impact on the series.

Utah’s Wendover Air Force Base Is the Home of the Brotherhood of Steel

Image via Prime Video

The Brotherhood of Steel is a military organization featured heavily in the Fallout game series. Their mission is to essentially preserve and salvage pre-war technology, but their intentions with it are a bit more complex. Since the Brotherhood of Steel is such an organization, it makes sense that a real base camp was used for their headquarters in the Prime Video series. Over the course of filming the Fallout TV series, the Brotherhood made their home at Wendover Air Force Base, which is a real-life place in Utah.

Wendover has a long history that can be dated back to World War II. It was used as a training camp for the military, especially its bomber crew. Years later, it ceased operations and now stands as the historic Wendover Airport, open to the public as a museum. Since the Brotherhood of Steel is depicted as having more than one base camp in the games, the Fallout series clearly needed to find a setting that matched both the purpose and the aesthetic of the paramilitary organization — and what better place to film in than a former air force base?

Other Filming Locations in ‘Fallout’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Besides the aforementioned main locations, there are other places where Fallout was filmed — mostly to expand the landscape known as the Wasteland and build out the history of the show. In the first episode, we're introduced to The Ghoul when an unlucky group digs him out of his grave, leading to him turning on them and securing his own freedom, which was all filmed at Fort Totten Park in Queens, New York. Other filming in New York took place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal Building in Sunset Park, which doubled for the Enclave facility that Dr. Wilzig (Michael Emerson) and his dog escape from.

As for the town of Filly, where Lucy first meets Maximus, The Ghoul, and Dr. Wilzig, the show was able to craft an entryway by filming at the Pine Barrens automotive graveyard in New Jersey — an area that is not open to the public, but clearly offered access for the series to be shot there. Other scenes, like Lucy's encounter with Snip Snip (Matt Berry) at the Super Duper Mart, were filmed in the former location of a ShopRite grocery store in Staten Island. And while the series didn't technically film at the recognizable Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, a set was designed for Moldaver's (Sarita Choudhury) headquarters to resemble the popular tourist attraction.

All eight episodes of Fallout are now available to stream on Prime Video.

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO