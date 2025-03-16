One of the most beloved series of last year was Fallout. The Amazon Prime Video adaptation of the popular Bethesda post-apocalyptic video game franchise was praised for its flawless authenticity, fun ensemble cast, and killer sense of humor. Because of the show’s success, the games got a second breath of life. At the same time, new merchandise made fans feel like they were a part of the wasteland. That included McFarlane Toys, who gave us figures based on the colorful characters of the series. Now, ahead of Season 2, McFarlane has debuted their latest figure for Fallout.

A part of McFarlane's Movie Maniacs line, the figure is once again of Fallout’s cartoon mascot, Vault Boy. The character is giving his classic thumbs up and, unlike other previous editions, this version glows in the dark. This is very reminiscent of the game's green hue and the radiation that makes the wasteland an extremely dangerous place. The six-inch-scale figure also includes an environmental base, collectible art card, and backdrop alongside secret bonus items. It will be a McFarlane Toys Store and Walmart exclusive. This glowing Vault Boy now joins Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul in McFarlane's Fallout collection.

What Is ‘Fallout’ About?