The Big Picture The Ghoul in Fallout is a new character with a menacing vibe, humanizing the mutated monsters from the games.

Walton Goggins brings humor to his morally ambiguous character, who was once a cheery actor named Cooper Howard.

The talented cast of the Fallout series also includes Ella Purnell and Kyle MacLachlan.

Among the most anticipated sci-fi series coming out this year is Jonathan Nolan’s Fallout, based on its namesake world-famous video game. The Fallout world is full of interesting characters, ranging from the vault dwellers, and happy-go-lucky townspeople, to warlords and everything in between. The hype is getting stronger for the series as the release date nears — now earlier than anticipated — we can get a good look at Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul, who has captured the imaginations of fans from the moment he first appeared in the trailer. A new image unveiled by Empire Magazine offers an up-close and personal look at the character against the backdrop of the wasteland.

While the image gives nothing away, it showcases the menacing tone of the character. The Ghoul is a new character designed for the show, which makes him very intriguing for fans of the games. The show builds on the original material and is considered canon, per Nolan, which makes Ghoul’s presence all the more interesting. By the looks of the previous trailers and teasers, he seems to be a dangerous figure who has endured the wasteland for 200 years.

Who Is The Ghoul in 'Fallout'?

Image via Prime Video/Empire

“I want to survive, and I will do anything to survive,” Goggins says of his character who was once a cheery actor named Cooper Howard. Though menacing, fans can expect to see a different side to the character, “You have to understand the world that he was living in beforehand to really contemplate the horrors that he’s seen over the last 200 years and why he’s still alive,” the actor explains. “Why doesn’t he just succumb to becoming a [feral] ghoul or put a bullet in his head?”

Goggins has played numerous villainous characters throughout his career, from The Shield to Justified and more, and he has managed to bring in his sardonic sense of humor to the Ghoul, “I’ve been given the opportunity to play morally ambiguous characters for a long time,” he says. “I can be funny to some people and maybe engender some pathos for horrible people. That’s what I like to think. Or maybe it’s because Sam Rockwell was unavailable.”

Along with Goggins the series cast includes Ella Purnell as Lucy, Aaron Moten as Maximus, Kyle MacLachlan as Hank, Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Moisés Arias as Norm, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, and many more. Fallout has been moved up and now will drop on April 10. You can know more about the series with our guide here, and check out the new image above.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Geneva Robertson-Dworet Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

