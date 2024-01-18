The Big Picture The Fallout series will address themes of "culture of division and have-nots" in a dystopian, retro-futuristic society.

The series features a diverse cast and characters, staying true to its source material in the game.

Fallout premieres on April 12 on Amazon Prime Video, with new images showcasing the characters and setting.

The countdown for Lucy (Ella Purnell) to depart Vault 33 has begun, in matter of months she’ll be out on the wasteland in the Fallout series and fans will gladly join her in her post-apocalyptic adventure. The series based on the fan-favorite game of the same name is developed by Westworld fame duo Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan and is sure to be a sci-fi tale with a twist. As the release date nears new details from the series are dropping in to hype fans further and now Vanity Fair has unveiled a new look at our heroes and their adversaries.

The new set of images sees Lucy emerging out of her vault, while another sees her below the ground with her father Hank. Nolan describes her as a “charming and plucky and strong” who is confronted with the reality of, “hey, maybe the supposedly virtuous things you grew up with are not necessarily that virtuous.” Another image sees the soldiers from The Brotherhood of Steel in their power armor suits, while one image sees the recruits looking at the Vertibirds hovering around Caswennan. We also get a good look at Aaron Moten as Maximus. Nolan describes the brotherhood as being fueled by “a mutated version of patriotism, religion, loyalty, and fraternity.”

Another set of images gives us a good look at Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul, whom Nolan compares to the poet Virgil in Dante’s Inferno, elaborating, “He becomes our guide and our protagonist in that [older] world, even as we understand him to be the antagonist at the end of the world.” With a diverse cast and characters, the series looks acutely faithful to its source material which fans’ will highly appreciate.

Fallout Addresses the Themes of “Culture of Division and Have-nots”

Close

Set in a dystopian world, the Fallout series follows the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear exchange, where advancements in nuclear technology led to the emergence of a retro-futuristic society and a war for resources. The survivors took refuge in Vaults built to preserve humanity in the event of nuclear annihilation. Things take a turn when a young woman, leaves behind the Vault and ventures into the hostile and savage Wasteland. Nolan says the series is about “culture of division and haves and have-nots.” Adding, “We get to talk about that in a wonderful, speculative-fiction way.”

Fallout is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 12. Meanwhile, you can check out more details about the series with our guide here and check out the new images on Vanity Fair's website.