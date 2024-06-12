The Big Picture Prime Video's Fallout series features a talented and highly acclaimed ensemble led by Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten.

Jonathan Nolan described the challenges of casting Maximus and how well Moten fit the bill for the Brotherhood of Steel outcast.

Moten's portrayal of Maximus is nuanced, with Nolan finding him emotionally knowable yet with an "unknowable quality."

Prime Video's Fallout burst onto the scene in April with a talented ensemble cast headlined by three stars who made waves with critics and audiences - Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten. Purnell and Goggins are the bigger names of the trio, with roles in Yellowjackets, Arcane, Justified, and Invincible to their names, among others, while Moten's body of work may be lesser known to audiences. That was also the case for executive producer and director Jonathan Nolan. In a new interview with Deadline featuring him and Moten, Nolan described the process of developing the Brotherhood of Steel outcast Maximus and how the star impressed him with his layered performance in the role.

Moten is far from a complete unknown, but he has been away from the screen for a hot minute. He was last seen in theaters in 2022 with Emancipation and Father Stu, while his small screen presence was made known opposite Kathy Bates as one of the stars of Netflix's Disjointed and in a smaller role aboard Mozart in the Jungle. Maximus is his biggest character to date, though, and it was especially challenging given Nolan's influence over his character specifically. "In many ways, for me, Aaron’s character is my way into the narrative, because he’s somewhere in between, making these decisions and trying to figure out, what’s the best way to stay alive," Nolan told Deadline. "All three of these roles were hugely important for me."

While Purnell's Lucy embodies a positive "okie dokie" attitude and Goggins's The Ghoul is far more ruthless and nihilistic, Maximus somewhat goes with the flow, balancing a lingering loyalty to the Brotherhood with his own desires. Being the character in the middle ideologically, in Nolan's eyes, made Maximus the most dependent on the actor in terms of defining the character and what the audience is supposed to feel about them. Yet, the Dark Knight co-writer was over the moon with Moten due to his innate ability to leave an emotional impression while still feeling "unknowable" and natural as the deserter.

"Aaron has this enormously difficult challenge. Looking at the early drafts of the character and saying, ‘Do we like this character?’ Knowing, as we’re saying that, you can tilt it whichever way you want. Who we cast is going to largely dictate your emotional response to this person and that is important. It’s obviously all important. It’s on the page, but it’s even more important to be cast. I wasn’t familiar with Aaron’s work before. This was genuinely a case of interacting with someone, talking to someone, and then going and investigating and watching all the things they’ve done before. I think very early on, feeling like Aaron had this incredible quality of both being very emotionally knowable to the audience — that amazing gift to be able to transmit emotion to you — but also this unknowable quality to you. It is very hard to have both these things happening at the same time. There is a technical dexterity there that is really, really challenging. I think you make it look effortless in the show. I’m not sure people even understand what you’re doing in the show, like the levels of effort that are going into it, because you do it so well, and it feels so naturalistic."

Jonathan Nolan Says Aaron Moten Captured 'Fallout's Interactive Side

Close

Nolan's inexperience with Moten only made filming Fallout with him more fun, as he got to see just how good of an actor he is up close and personal with no preconceived notions. "That’s one of the amazing things about my job, is to get a chance to work with an actor with whom I have no shorthand, no memory, and we start from the beginning," he added. Crafting Maximus around him, then, was like building his own Fallout game character and taking him across the wasteland to do whatever showrunners Geneva Robinson-Dworet and Graham Wagner felt like, from rampaging through the wild in power armor to lounging around in Vault 4.

Yet, despite being in control of where the story went, Nolan found the ambiguity in Moten's delivery still left him guessing where Maximus was heading next. In a sense, he said it helped Maximus feel more like a player character making decisions on the fly as they discover interesting new locations, strange characters, and more while exploring.

"I think that Aaron’s performance in this series is astonishing in so many places, carrying this interactive quality of the games, this feeling that at any given moment you could go this way or that way, is impossible to do in a series. We have to make decisions. Graham and Geneva have made decisions about where this character is going. You’re making decisions about how the character is responding in those moments to the things that seem to make an enormous difference in terms of when the audience feels it. But there is that sense of ambiguity in your performance, that sense of unknowability that is always present and always makes me feel when I’m watching Aaron’s performance like I’m standing on the edge of a cliff, and I don’t know if I’m going to jump or not. If that makes sense."

Fallout is already secured for a second season, and we have a handy guide for everything you need to know as work gets underway on bringing back the Prime Video smash hit. In the meantime, all episodes of Season 1 are available to stream now.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

Watch on Prime Video