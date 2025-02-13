Fallout Season 1 was one of the biggest shows of 2024, earning more than 15 Emmy nominations along with a swift renewal for Season 2, which is currently in production. Prime Video’s Fallout series is not based on one of the Fallout games, but instead an original story set within the Fallout universe, similar to the upcoming Until Dawn adaptation. Featuring in the lead role in Fallout is Ella Purnell as Lucy, the vault-dweller who ventures out into the wasteland despite having never set foot outside — an interesting metaphor for fans with no experience with the Fallout universe. Lucy loses her finger in one of the most grueling scenes in Fallout Season 1 only to have it later replaced with another, and during a recent panel at MegaCon Orlando, that was first reported by ScreenRant, Purnell spoke about this being in the running for the thing she dislikes the most about the show:

"That would actually be one of the worst things to happen to me. You know how annoying it is to have that finger painted on me every single day? This finger is the bane of my life. It's the worst thing. We tried certain things because they paint it, right? I don't know if you guys know this, that you use the most for everything, all the time. And then you have to take it off, you put it back on, it's very annoying. I just have this, like, poop finger all the time. I have to tell people when I go home at the end of the day, like, this is... It's okay, I'll freak out, it's just... Whatever, it's just very annoying. So I don't want to lose any more fingers. I just don't want to lose any fingers. I'm over it, I'm over the trigger. I think it was Mike Harvey, who was the makeup designer, and he started calling it poop finger and it caught like wildfire, and everybody started saying it, and then they, yeah, that's the name of it now. It's on the call sheet. It's a number on the call sheet."

At the start of her journey, it looks like Lucy won’t survive a day outside the vault, but by the end of Season 1, she has gained both the experience and confidence to take on dangerous raiders, mutants, and many of the other challenges the Fallout wasteland has to offer. However, her wasteland experience still pales in comparison to The Ghoul (Walton Goggins), who was alive before the bombs dropped and has since been around for more than 250 years in and out of hibernation. Landing somewhere between the two in terms of wasteland experience is Maximus (Aaron Moten), the Brotherhood of Steel soldier who stumbles into a leadership position, only to go rogue while helping Lucy navigate this new world.

When Is ‘Fallout’ Season 2 Coming to Prime Video?