The Big Picture Fallout brings the iconic video game world to life in a new original series on Prime Video.

Actor Moisés Arias discusses his character Norm, revelations, and future directions in the show.

Arias draws inspiration from conversations with creators and his experiences on set to shape Norm.

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of 'Fallout'

The world of the Fallout video game franchise has finally come to life courtesy of Prime Video in an all-new live-action series. For those who are unfamiliar with the franchise, the games are set in an alternate future where the planet has been decimated by a nuclear war that occurred in 2077. Many survivors fled to live in Vaults, where they spent the next couple of centuries looking to repopulate. Meanwhile, on the service, the beings who survived the nuclear blasts have mutated into gross, gruesome, and dangerous monstrosities.

The new series, which is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, is the latest in a recent string of TV series based on video games. However, unlike HBO's The Last of Us, Fallout does not serve as a direct adaptation of the games and instead tells a fully original story set within the world of the games. Moisés Arias, most known for his roles in The Kings of Summer and Monos, stars as Norm, the introverted younger brother of Lucy (Ella Purnell). While his sister has ventured out into the wasteland in search of their father (Kyle MacLachlan), Norm has stayed back in Vault 33 where he begins to uncover some unsettling secrets about the history of his underground home.

Collider had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Arias about his experience working on Fallout, his introduction to the video games, how he prepared for his role as Norm, and whether or not he'd want to direct a future episode of the series, which was recently renewed for a second season.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

COLLIDER: Starting out an interview for a video game property, I feel obligated to ask, what is your experience with the game? How were you introduced to it?

MOISES ARIAS: I think just ever since childhood, I remember seeing the Vault Boy. I remember seeing this world. I'm not huge into video games, but this is definitely one of the biggest ones up there with anything that I've ever heard of or played.

My roommate actually introduced me to those games in middle school and I was always like, “What the heck is that blonde guy giving the thumbs up?”

ARIAS: It’s like, “What the heck?” And then you look over your shoulder, and it's just like, [pantomimes shooting a gun].

How Will Norm's Revelations in the Season 1 Finale Change Him?

Image via Prime Video

I feel like in the finale we leave Norm in a very vulnerable place. That was my big question. Do you have any hints that you can even give about what will be next? Do you know anything yet?

ARIAS: If I did, I couldn't, and I don’t. I meant, I think it's an exciting place to be to leave not only Norm that way, but everyone else, how they did. It just leaves the world open, and it's exciting to see what could happen.

I also found your character’s arc so fascinating because his viewpoint on the world is so different from everybody else around him, and he's already kind of radicalized with the raiders. I'm curious, after discovering what he learns about the truth behind Vault-Tec, do you think he's gonna be more radicalized now and affirmed in his views, or do you think he's gonna be a little bit more insecure or unsure?

ARIAS: I definitely don't think more insecure or unsure. I think, definitely, information is information, and if you have an inclination already to be sort of inquisitive and observant, it's only gonna empower or strengthen your views. So, ultimately, I think these experiences have given him sort of what he needed, what's been lacking in his young life.

What Were Moisés Arias' Biggest Influences for Playing Norm?

Image via Prime Video

I'm curious, also, about prepping for a role like this. Obviously, this is an original character, but did you ever look to anything else, like other shows or movies, when developing Norm as your own?

ARIAS: It was a lot of conversations with Jonah, with Geneva and with Graham to sort of find the balance of what the world of Fallout is, of this satirical, dark humor that exists with also the intelligence and the reality and the gravity of the situation. We had conversations, [and] we were in New York, so I was able to walk into bookstores and stuff like that, and I ran into this beautiful copy of a book called The Prince. I remember Jonah saying, “Oh, it's a very Machiavellianism,” and I was like, “I just picked up that book. I'm reading The Prince right now.” And he was like, “Well, that's crazy.” So I think those elements, those experiences I had, really shaped how Norm came to be onscreen.

The sets on the show, and even the props, feel so accurate. Did you ever feel tempted to take any of it home with you afterwards?

ARIAS: I wanted to take pictures on film, and they were like, “Oh, I'm sorry.” I was like, “Dang! Not even pictures?” Of course. Everything — a Pip-Boy would be amazing. A suit. Even just a little bullet from Lucy's stun gun, or whatever it's called. But no, it was incredibly sort of precious. They definitely watched it very closely.

Also, the JELL-O cake. That kept popping up. Did you ever get to eat the JELL-O cake at all?

ARIAS: I'm sure I could have, but that wasn't top of my list. [Laughs]

Would Moisés Arias Ever Consider Directing a Future Episode of 'Fallout'?

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

Do you know other people, even who weren’t on this show, who were familiar with the games or anything? Did you ever talk to them about Fallout?

ARIAS: Definitely, definitely. I mean, we were in the vault, so it was a perfect time to sort of talk about how close it was designed and created. We went over to Ella's house a couple of times and she had Fallout 4 there. We were living in the world, and it's hard not to talk about what you're creating and what you're making and seeing happen. Since almost everything was practical, we were experiencing it, not just imagining it.

I know you like to direct. You've directed music videos in the past. A future episode in a future season, would you ever wanna try that?

ARIAS: My goodness. At this scale, it would need so much trust in whatever proper vision I had. That's an obvious yes, but there's steps to be taken before you can take on something like this. But I am an observant eye, and everyone involved, the four or five directors that I worked with, were all special. It was a beautiful experience to see them work.

All eight episodes of Fallout Season 1 are now available to stream on Prime Video

Watch on Prime