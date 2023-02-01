Filming on the survival thriller feature Fallout - not to be confused with Prime Video's series based on the popular video game franchise - has officially wrapped in New Jersey. With the project from Michael Miceli and Cecil Chambers heading into post-production, Deadline exclusively revealed that Arrow star Katie Cassidy was set to lead alongside Devon Sawa, Chris Backus, Kate Bosworth, and Tyrese Gibson.

Fallout will follow six people who are forced inside an underground bunker as the threat of nuclear annihilation looms overhead. The kicker is that their shelter isn't functioning properly, making survival all the more difficult and driving tensions up in the process. With oxygen, patience, and trust in one another in short supply, they fight for survival using whatever resources they have left at their disposal. They soon discover, however, that there's a darker plot buried beneath their struggle.

Miceli and Chambers co-wrote the screenplay, reuniting them from their days of working on Due Season starring Vivica A. Fox at BET+. Chambers will serve as the sole director, however, marking his second feature behind the camera. Neither writer is a stranger to working on starry projects as Chambers previously penned the Christian Sesma-directed actioner AWOL-72 featuring RZA and Bokeem Woodbine among others while Miceli worked on the action rom-com The Bounty Hunter starring Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler. Miceli has earned several awards for some of his own work, though notably he also earned a pair of screenwriting awards for Fallout years before it would ever properly enter production.

Fallout Boasts Another Strong Cast for Miceli and Chambers

Miceli and Chambers will be saddled with another talented group for Fallout. Cassidy was tied to Arrow and the Arrowverse as a whole through her role as Laurel Lance until 2020 and has also made a name for herself with roles including Melrose Place, the A Nightmare on Elm Street remake, and Gossip Girl. She's joined by another horror veteran in Sawa who is best known for the Final Destination films and recently appeared in the Chucky TV series. Backus boasts recent roles in Truth Be Told and Black Bird among others while Bosworth appeared in the horror darling Barbarian and Gibson is gearing up for his return to the Fast & Furious franchise with Fast X and recently appeared in The System.

"Fallout’s tense, urgent script is what first attracted us to this project and the cast that has joined the film really speaks to this," producer Michael Benaroya of Benaroya Pictures and International Film Truster said about the film. "We’re excited to work with this strong ensemble that will resonate with distributors worldwide." Benaroya produces alongside Chambers and his Triumphant Entertainment banner and Tyler Jon Olson.

