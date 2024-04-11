Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for the first episode of Fallout.

The Big Picture The Pip-Boy in Fallout is created by the Vault-Tec Corporation, a seemingly unethical entity prioritizing profit over human lives.

The Pip-Boy is a versatile device with features like Geiger counters, flashlights, vital monitoring, and data storage, aiding survival.

In the Prime Video series Fallout, characters use Pip-Boys for detecting radiation, opening vault doors, and making crucial life decisions.

It's hardly controversial to say that the vast and expansive world of Fallout is not the safest one. It's a harsh and unforgiving former utopia that is filled with raiders, monsters, mutants, robots, and sometimes even aliens. Even if you're a Wastelander who is fortunate enough to have some companions by your side, you'll still need all the help that you can get. Are you tired of accidentally trekking into dangerously irradiated areas of the Wasteland? Are you frustrated by the lack of light in Radroach-infested cave? Or do you just really want to listen to the hottest tracks of 2077 while you explore the world left behind by The Great War? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you need to get your hands on a genuine Pip-Boy — the latest in post-apocalyptic wristwear from the "totally-not-secretly-evil" Vault-Tec Corporation that will make you the envy of your fellow nuclear war survivors.

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Creator(s) Lisa Joy , Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

What Are the Origins of the Pip-Boy in 'Fallout'?

Before the Pip-Boy (Pip standing for "Personal Information Processor") became a standard issue product for every Vault Dweller, the iconic device was developed not long before The Great War that destroyed the world. The advanced super-computer was developed by the Vault-Tec Corporation. Vault-Tech is the same technology company that is responsible for the creation of the elaborate and vast Vault Shelters throughout the country, as well as the "humane" cyanide drug, Plan D. Hopefully, the cute Vault Boy mascot that's plastered all over the company's products doesn't fool you, as Vault-Tec as an organization is an incredibly unethical corporation that puts profit above human lives.

Every Vault in the Fallout universe functions a little bit differently, but just about all of them have their residents utilize Pip-Boys. Most, such as Vault 101 from Fallout 3, issue the devices to Vault Dwellers once they turn 10 years old, which is the same age when they're allowed to start working and contributing to the Vault's day-to-day operations. The Pip-Boy ultimately functions as an extension of the user, being a paramount resource for anything they do in the Vault. There have been various models and variations of the Pip-Boy present in the games, but all of them typically have the same basic functions.

What Features Does the Pip-Boy Have?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Pip-Boy is primarily intended for use in the Vault, with some hire-ranking Vault Dwellers like Overseers having special privileges on their devices. However, with its limitless battery, the Pip-Boy is also just as applicable for settings outside the Vault. It has a number of vital and useful features that make surviving this harsh post-apocalyptic landscape much easier.

Given that most of the Wasteland is drenched in nuclear radiation, it's handy that the Pip-Boy features a Geiger counter, allowing its user to avoid areas with deadly amounts of radiation. The Wasteland also features plenty of dark caverns and caves, most of which have nefarious creatures inside, so it's a good thing the Pip-Boy also has a flashlight that makes it easier to navigate those spaces. The Pip-Boy also hooks up to a person's vitals, so it's able to diagnose diseases, radiation levels, broken bones, and more.

Some of the Pip-Boy's other features are more for convenience and utility, and some R&R is something one could really use in the Wasteland. The Pip-Boy is a phenomenal resource for storing all manner of information, such as notes, quests, inventory, and more. Most models also feature a cassette reader. Yes, even in the far future of Fallout, cassettes are still the primary method of data storage, and many of them feature audio logs, minigames, and music. Speaking of music, if a Pip-Boy user is lucky enough to be close to a nearby radio station (which there are surprisingly many of), they can also listen to some classic swinging tunes all while they're outrunning a pack of Ghouls.

What Is the Pip-Boy's Purpose in the 'Fallout' Games?

Image via Bethesda

What makes the Pip-Boy a unique device in video game history is that it actually functions as a diegetic way to include the games' HUD, otherwise known as a "heads up display". That's the term for all the important gaming information on-screen in a game that isn't typically in the games world, such as health bars, quest markers, and so forth. Since the Pip-Boy is capable of showcasing all of that information, it gives the game the excuse to use the device as the game's main menu. Should a player get themselves a suit of fancy power armor, the Pip-Boy's info can sync up with the suit, making it that much more immersive.

How Is the 'Pip-Boy' Used in Prime Video's 'Fallout' Show?

Close

Unsurprisingly, all the residents of Vault 33 in Prime Video's Fallout show have a Pip-Boy of their own. We get to see its many uses throughout the pilot episode alone, with Lucy (Ella Purnell) using it to detect the radiation levels of the Vault's intruders and when Chet (Dave Register) uses his special Pip-Boy privileges to open the Vault's doors. We also see that the device is also used by Vault 33's elder councilors to approve Lucy's ill-fated marriage. The Pip-Boy props used in the show even had some limited functionality, giving the actors an even more heightened level of immersion.

The only main drawback to having such a device like the Pip-Boy in an environment like the Wasteland is that it makes the person wearing it a significant target. Not only would a powerful device like that be valuable in navigating the harsh and unforgivable terrain, but it would also fetch the average bandit more than a few caps at their local settlement. Being entirely unfamiliar with the treacherous desert she's now apart of, Lucy will have to use her Pip-Boy to its fullest extent if she has any hope of making it out of here alive.

Fallout Season 1 is now available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S. Watch on Prime Video