Now one week removed from the premiere of the newest video game adaptation that has taken the world by storm, the star of the series has a brand-new poster. Prime Video recently unveiled a new Fallout poster on X/Twitter which features Ella Purnell's Lucy looking over her shoulder while holding a spiked bat with her belongings tied in a small pouch. Fallout has been a smash hit for Prime Video thus far, almost universally beloved with an approval rating of 94% from critics and 89% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fallout was one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2024; video game adaptations have been largely hit or miss over the years, bolstered by award-winning masterpieces like The Last of Us, but weighed down by the likes of Uncharted, Tekken, Max Payne, and more. The biggest question surrounding the series thus far has been why Prime Video chose to premiere all eight episodes on the platform in a binge model, instead of releasing them weekly. The streamer's next big project coming in 2024 is the highly anticipated fourth season of The Boys, which is set to premiere on June 13. Had Prime Video debuted Fallout with one episode and released subsequent installments weekly, they could've had two series control a large portion of the entertainment conversation for the better part of five months.

Is Fallout Getting a Season 2?

Fallout Season 2 has not been officially confirmed by Prime Video yet, but considering the series' prolific success thus far, that announcement is likely to come sooner rather than later. One of the most promising quotes to allude to more potential seasons of Fallout is when showrunner Graham Wagner revealed "they had barely scratched the surface" with Season 1. The well of creativity from the Fallout games leaves endless potential for new characters and new storylines in Season 2 and (hopefully) beyond.

The choice to make Fallout an entirely new story and not try to recreate the events from one of the games was brilliant. This leaves plenty of room to enjoy the series, without feeling an underlying motivation to compare what's happening to something that came before. With Deathclaws, Super mutants, the Institute, Synths, and the Minutemen not appearing in Season 1, creators Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have plenty of tools at their disposal to take this series in any number of directions.

All episodes of Fallout are now available to stream on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for updates on a potential Season 2 of the series.

