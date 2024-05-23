The Big Picture Executive producer Jonathan Nolan drew inspiration for the Power Armor suits in Fallout from Ridley Scott's Alien.

Nolan emphasized the importance of starting with a talented movement performer when designing the suits, as Scott did for the Xenomorphs.

Stunt actor Adam Shippey was the performer used for the Power Armor suits, requiring intensive collaboration with Legacy Effects to create a suit that required minimal CGI.

In a fun conversation at a For Your Consideration (FYC) event for the Prime Video adaptation of the iconic video game series Fallout, attended by Collider's Therese Lacson, executive producer Jonathan Nolan unveiled some intriguing behind-the-scenes secrets. Joined by his brother Christopher Nolan, Jonathan let fans into into the creative process behind the show's stunning visual elements, particularly the Power Armor suits that have captivated fans. In the Fallout video game series, power armor is a type of advanced armor that offers significantly enhanced protection and abilities compared to regular armor. Power armor is a hallmark of the Fallout series, offering players a unique blend of protection and enhanced abilities, making it a coveted asset in the wasteland.

Jonathan Nolan explained that the inspiration for the Power Armor suits came from Ridley Scott’s seminal sci-fi horror film, Alien. “We stole a trick from Ridley Scott, right from the original Alien, where he designed the Xenomorph suit around one particularly gifted movement performer who was also quite skinny and quite tall,” Nolan shared. The clever technique involved starting with someone who had exceptional movement abilities and then building the suit around their physique.

In Fallout, that performer was Adam Shippey, a talented stunt actor. “When you're adding all these different layers of the suit, if you start with someone who's very gifted with movement, you have to have someone who's very, very talented at movement,” Nolan emphasized. The team began rehearsing with Shippey about four months before shooting began, working closely with Legacy Effects, the company responsible for building the Power Armor. The collaboration with Legacy Effects was intensive and detailed. “We sort of started by saying, you know, ‘Okay, throw yourself on the ground,’ and you can see the guys from Legacy going, ‘Oh my god, here we go,’” Nolan recalled with a laugh. The process was rigorous but fruitful, resulting in a suit that required minimal CGI.

“We got to the point where I felt we would have to replace, say, a third of the shots with CG, and there are one or two shots in the season where we replaced it, but 99% of what's on camera is Adam in the suit. They did an extraordinary job."

Who's in the Cast of 'Fallout'?

Fallout features Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, the protagonist and descendant of the original Vault Dwellers, exploring the surface world. Aaron Moten portrays Maximus, a Brotherhood of Steel soldier with shaken faith. Walton Goggins plays The Ghoul, formerly Cooper Howard, a mutated outlaw. Kyle MacLachlan stars as Hank MacLean, the Overseer of Vault 33, with Moisés Arias as his introverted son, Norm. Sarita Choudhury is Moldaver, a protective leader, while Johnny Pemberton and Michael Emerson play Brotherhood member Thaddeus and mysterious scientist Siggi Wilzig, respectively. Rounding out the cast, Leslie Uggams is Betty Pearson, a cheerful council member of Vault 33.

