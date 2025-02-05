Cited by many as perfect from start to finish, Fallout's legacy as one of the best shows of 2024 is cemented. First debuting on April 10, 2024, Fallout quickly became a fan-favorite and one of Prime's strongest shows, eventually earning an astonishing 17 Primetime Emmy nominations, including for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series, which it then lost to Shogun. Marking a breakout year for Ella Purnell, the show follows the actress as Vault 33 dweller Lucy MacLean as she ventures bravely into the dangerous wasteland of a devastated Los Angeles in the aftermath of the Great War of 2077.

Based on the video game series of the same name, Fallout - alongside the likes of The Last of Us and Arcane (the latter of which Purnell also stars in) - broke a long-standing record of video game for television adaptations receiving terrible critical and audience response. Such has been the success of Fallout, that it even holds a mammoth 94% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an almost-as-strong 90% audience rating. Following Fallout's hugely popular initial run, a second season was inevitably confirmed not long following its arrival.

Now, even after almost a year on Prime, the show is still just as popular, officially landing in the top 10 ranking on the streamer as of February 5, 2025. This marks Fallout's 266th day in the Prime top 10, a feat only bettered by the ever-popular Reacher. In Therese Lacson's review of the series for Collider, she described the show as "not for the faint of heart," adding, "There's really nothing like Fallout on television right now, and that's ultimately a good thing."

