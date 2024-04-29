The Big Picture Fallout on Prime Video is a hit with 65 million viewers in just 2 weeks, ranking as the #2 most-watched title.

Majority of viewers are from Brazil, France, and the UK, with the show being popular among the 18-34 age group.

Prime Video has renewed Fallout for Season 2, with speculation on whether changing the release strategy affected its success.

If you had any doubts that we're at the dawn of a new era for video game adaptations, Fallout is here to be yet another example that confirms that. Amazon Prime Video revealed this week that the first season of the new series attracted as much as 65 million viewers in just two weeks since its premiere. The impressive numbers made the series the #2 most-watched title on th Prime Video catalog, losing only to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The biggest portion of the public that fell in love with Fallout are not in the U.S., though. Amazon also revealed that 60% of viewers who tuned in to binge the series are from Brazil, France, and the UK. Additionally, the streamer revealed that Fallout is the most-watched show ever among its 18-34 audience, even though we don't know which metrics the company uses to exact those numbers. Netflix tends to count viewership by minutes streamed, which doesn't always translate to a whole season being watched by every viewer. Amazon has not disclosed what counts as a "viewer" for its shows.

In any case, the exorbitant viewership numbers make it a lot easier to understand why Prime Video has promptly renewed Fallout for Season 2. At the announcement, Amazon MGM chief Jennifer Salke called the series a "groundbreaking wild ride of a show" and celebrated the fact that the show managed to exceed fans' and newcomers' expectations. The renewal was announced barely a week after the series debuted.

Close

Is 'Fallout's Popularity Related To Its Release Strategy?

What's curious about the popularity of Fallout is that we'll never know if it happened because it was a binge drop or if people would connect with it anyway. For this show, Prime Video abandoned its weekly drop format — a strategy that they used with some of their biggest titles including The Boys and Jack Ryan. Could Fallout have become even more popular if episodes were spread out? Will Prime Video try this format for the upcoming episodes? We'll have to wait and discover their strategy.

Fallout is based on the popular game franchise by Bathesda Softworks. The cast features Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets), Aaron Moten (Disjointed), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Leslie Uggams (Deadpool), Moises Arias (Ender's Game), Sarita Choudhury (...And Just Like That) and Walton Goggins (Justified) as the fan-favorite character "The Ghoul."