Fallout has been out for less than a month, but it's already been hailed as one of the best video game adaptations. It's jam-packed with action, humor, and compelling characters, and strikes an impressive balance between pleasing the gamers while remaining accessible to general audiences. This is a blueprint that future game adaptations are likely to emulate.

One of the show's greatest strengths is its writing. The script could have been overly cartoon-y but, instead, it manages to be stylized without being goofy. The dialogue is often funny, but it can get surprisingly deep as well, frequently commenting on human nature. At their best, the quotes are well-phrased and memorable, while also revealing something about the character or emphasizing the series' themes. A few of them also reference the games but with a fresh spin. Here are the best quotes from the first season, ranked.

This article contains spoilers for the episodes discussed.

10 "Well, maybe not, but I'm gonna make myself welcome." -Howard

"The Target," Episode 2

The Ghoul Cooper Howard (Walton Goggins) is far and away the most compelling and watchable character in Fallout. He's brutal, formidable, and surprisingly complex, not entirely evil despite his multiple centuries of hard living. He's also the only major character who remembers the world before the bombs fell, giving him an interesting perspective. The writers also hand him many of the most darkly humorous lines, like this one.

His quote here is a great summary of his rule-breaking spirit and the fact that he doesn't take anything particularly seriously. He has a ton of cockiness, borne of his relative invulnerability. This line also speaks to his willpower and confidence in his own abilities. Howard doesn't ask for permission: he makes his will reality, something he demonstrates time and again this season. He knows that his cunning and gun skills mean that he can usually take down whatever foes stand in his way. It'll be fascinating to see where his character goes - and perhaps changes - in future seasons.

9 “It is a knight’s duty to better this fallen world." - Maximus

"The Target," Episode 2

Episode 2 was a pivotal one for Maximus (Aaron Moten). After Knight Titus (Michael Rapaport) is injured by a mutant bear, the young squire lets him die and then steals his power armor. "You don't deserve that armor," Maximus says, before donning it himself. Although it takes him a while to get the hang of it, the armor becomes an indispensable tool in the heroes' arsenal.

This quote from Maximus is well-phrased and could easily become iconic. (One can imagine it on a tattoo, for example.) It insists that a knight's defining quality isn't their rank or the authority bestowed on them by the Brotherhood of Steel, but rather their dedication to serving the good and righting wrongs. It's a principle that Maximus takes seriously, believing himself to be more worthy of the armor and everything it represents. Maximus lives up to it this season, but it remains to be seen in future seasons whether his morals can survive the harsh realities of the wasteland.

8 "You come from a world of rules, of laws. This place is indifferent to all of that." - Wilzig

"The Target," Episode 2

Wilzig (Michael Emerson) is a major figure in Episode 2, with an important flashback sequence that raises a number of unanswered questions. His severed head becomes the season's primary MacGuffin, as it contains a cold fusion capsule that could revolutionize life on the surface. In addition to being crucial as a plot device, Wilzig is also an interesting character with a lot of valuable advice to share.

Most importantly, he warns Lucy (Ella Purnell) that she is not prepared for the dangers of the surface world. He understands the risks, as he's lived in the wasteland for years and yet has not lost his humanity. He artfully sums up the lawlessness of the wasteland, akin to the Wild West, saying that no principles prevail there. It's a dog-eat-dog world, where being in the right is no shield against murder and mayhem. One of the central questions of the show will be whether Lucy can adjust to this new reality without losing herself in the process.

7 "If you only let the bad guys use it, the bad guys win." - Lee Moldaver

"The Radio," Episode 7

Another one of the show's most complex characters is Lee Moldaver (Sarita Choudhury), the Flame Mother of Shady Sands. Like Howard, she was alive before the nukes went off, and her life's mission is to use cold fusion to solve humanity's problem of energy scarcity. This is a noble goal but, like most of the characters in Fallout, she's willing to go to dark lengths to achieve it, including killing and kidnapping.

She expresses this directly in this quote. She's referring to violence, saying that the forces of good must also use it when necessary. Moldaver is correct: sometimes pacifism isn't an option and the only way to stop evil is through violence. However, this is also a slippery slope, and it's easy to begin using violence in scenarios whether it is neither necessary nor justified. This kind of 'ends justifying means' philosophy can quickly lead to villainy. One must be tough to survive in the wasteland but, as they say, when you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back.

6 "I ain't torturing you, sweetheart, I'm using you as bait." - Howard

"The Head," Episode 3

The most entertaining moment of Episode 3 is the sequence where Howard dangles Lucy in front of the axolotl-esque gulper, luring it so that he can retrieve Wilzig's head (which the monster has just ingested). It's an action-packed scene, boasting great camerawork, memorable creature design, and solid performances. The cherry on top is Howard's quip that he's not deliberately tormenting Lucy. He's just risking her life to get the monster's attention. Big difference.

It's a funny line, and once again speaks to Howard's dark sense of humor and devil-may-care attitude. It also reveals a little about his character. The quote shows that he doesn't hurt people for it's own sake, but only when it's necessary to achieve his goals. Thus, he's not a true villain, but simply the quintessential wasteland survivor. The Ghoul might have the most memorable lack of a nose since Voldemort, but he's not on the dark wizard's level when it comes to evil.

5 "Flesh is weak, but steel endures." - Brotherhood

"The End," Episode 1

This line, the motto of the Brotherhood of Steel, is memorable and hard-hitting, while also being perhaps a little controversial. It speaks to both the philosophy and the tactics of the organization, who use soldiers in steel power armor for battle. It means that while individual knights (the flesh) may die, the Brotherhood itself (the steel) is more important, and will continue. This applies literally when Maximus takes Titus's power armor, believing that he will do a better job of embodying the true virtues of a knight.

Some fans may also notice that this line is almost identical to a phrase from the tabletop game Warhammer: "The flesh is weak, but deeds endure." Perhaps the Fallout writers unconsciously drew on this inspiration. However, even the Warhammer line is not wholly original, as it riffs on a Bible quote: "The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak." In other words, the Fallout quote sounds hardcore, while also having an interesting origin.

4 "War never changes." - Howard

"The Beginning," Episode 8

It's a testament to Howard's importance to the story (and maybe the writers' affection for him) that he's given perhaps the most important quote in the whole Fallout franchise - well, him and Vault-Tec's Barb (Frances Turner). This line crops up multiple times in the games. In fact, it's the opening line of the first game's narration, memorably uttered by Ron Perlman.

"War never changes" refers to Fallout's cynical view of human nature. Though times change and society takes on radically different forms, humanity's essential selfishness and brutality are eternal. Whether it's 1956 or 2296, people will always lie, cheat, and fight to get what they want. Howard is the only major character who could say this with authority, given that he's been alive for centuries. The quotes refer back to the conflicts of the past as well as the battles to come. However, in the case of Vault-Tec, the line also implies that such a pessimistic view can become a self-fulfilling prophecy, where people wage war because they believe no alternative is possible.

3 "There’s a lot of money in selling the end of the world." - Lee Moldaver

"The Radio," Episode 7

Another gem of wisdom from Moldaver, this time about those who profit from doomsday. She's speaking of Vault-Tec's plan to drop bombs and trigger a nuclear war so that humanity is forced to take shelter in their Vaults, where they plan to engineer a new, superior version of the human race in line with their own vision. However, the line also has broader significance, both in the show and the real world.

Indeed, people have long used the threat of apocalypse and calamity for their own ends. Fear can always be exploited, whether it's politicians and defense contractors exaggerating dangers or doomsday preppers warning of the end just to sell survival gear. Cults and some religions have also used the prospect of armageddon to compel their followers into awful courses of action. After all, in the face of annihilation, even the most extreme acts are justified. Yet again, Fallout touches on a depressing and all-too-real part of human nature.

2 "I may end up looking like you, but I'll never be like you." - Lucy

"The Ghouls," Episode 4

In Episode 4, Howard hisses at Lucy that, eventually, she will be just as twisted and self-serving as he is. Lucy defies him, insisting that she'll never be corrupted in this way. The line reflects her pure heart and faith in human goodness, both her own and others. She's determined to continue to do what's right, even when it's not in her interest. She proves this when she insists on Maximus returning Vault 4's fusion core, even though this disadvantages her. Only future seasons will tell if she's right, or if she will also succumb to the amoral pressures of the surface world.

Indeed, it'll be interesting to see how this line plays out. It might turn out to be ironic. Will Lucy become a Ghoul too? Could she become a villain? This would certainly be a major twist, but not an unreasonable one, given the loss and trauma she has suffered. Or will Howard redeem himself and become a hero once more, thus making him like Lucy?

1 "Everyone wants to save the world, they just… they disagree on how." - Maximus

"The Past," Episode 5

With Episode 4, the viewer really feels the absence of Howard, who quickly establishes himself as the most compelling character. Fortunately, the show compensates with several great interactions between Lucy and Maximus, who cross paths here. In particular, they both have some terrific lines, but the best - perhaps the best of the season - is Maximus's statement on human motivations.

He argues that everyone believes they are right, and they are working to make the world better, as they see it. Generally, conflict arises not because people are evil but because they have differing visions of the good. This applies to the show, as well as real life. In Fallout, essentially all the characters and factions, from Vault-Tec to the Brotherhood to Maximus himself, justify their actions, even the most heinous of them, by claiming their for the betterment of humanity. Maximus, for example, does this when he leaves Titus to die. But who can really say what's justified and what's not? It's sophisticated writing that rings true.

