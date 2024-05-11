The Big Picture Fallout series bloopers show the cast and crew enjoying post-apocalyptic fun while making the series.

The show follows survivors in an alternate timeline after nuclear war ravages Earth.

There is no release date for Season 2 yet, but Season 1 is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The apocalypse may not sound all that enjoyable, but the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video's series Fallout appeared to be having a good time after the world came to an end. The studio has just released a blooper reel showing off some of the behind-the-scenes antics that took place on set, noting that they were "making the apocalypse fun since 2296!" The bloopers feature appearances from many of the show's main stars, including Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Kyle MacLachlan.

The blooper reel, which Amazon shared on their social media pages, featured a number of locations seen throughout the first season of the series. This includes many antics from Purnell, who portrays vault-dweller Lucy MacLean in the show. The blooper reel goes behind-the-scenes on much of the opening of the series which takes place in Vault 33. This includes Purnell having fun during her doomed wedding scene alongside fellow vault-dweller Stephanie (Annabel O'Hagan), a dancing MacLachlan, who portrays Lucy's father and vault overseer Hank, and scenes in the vault's classroom.

The blooper reel then transitions outside, where Moten's Maximus is seen. When not trying to convince Lucy that he is a bonafide Knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, Moten appears to be having some fun with fake blood and a fake head (the latter of which is crucial to the plot of Season 1). Also seen during a quick stint in the bloopers is Walton Goggins, who plays the fearsome Ghoul that is pitted against Lucy when she exits the vault. Also having a blast is the show's executive producer, Jonathan Nolan, who goes from getting into on-set antics to celebrating Purnell's birthday and more.

Fallout Has Been a Massive Success for Amazon

Based on the iconic video game franchise of the same name, Fallout has become one of Amazon's most successful projects of all time. The show follows the residents of Vault 33 hundreds of years after a nuclear apocalypse. Season 1 ended with Lucy finally reuniting with her father Hank, who had been kidnapped at the beginning of the series. However, it is there that she learns a frightening truth about her father's role in the dropping of the atomic bombs, forcing Lucy to team up with the Ghoul and turn against her own father. The show was renewed for a second season just one week after it premiered, and it's easy to see why: Fallout had the biggest opening in Amazon Prime Video's history, garnering 2.9 billion minutes of viewing time in its first five days of release.

Fallout was created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. Westworld creators Nolan and Lisa Joy executive produce through their Kilter Films banner via an overall deal with Amazon. Nolan also directed the first three episodes of the show. Athena Wickham of Kilter Films also executive produces alongside Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard and Bethesda Softworks' James Altman.

There is currently no release date for Fallout Season 2. Season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Check out the blooper reel below:

Fallout In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Release Date April 11, 2024 Cast Kyle MacLachlan Moises Arias , Johnny Pemberton , Walton Goggins Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Graham Wagner , Geneva Robertson-Dworet Producer Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Streaming Service(s) Prime Video

